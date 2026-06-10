Delegation of EU Ambassadors to South Korea Makes Surprise Visit to Pangyo Techno Valley

Delegation of European Union Ambassadors and GBSA officials take a commemorative photo in front of the Gyeonggi Startup Campus in Pangyo Ambassadors of the European Union to South Korea listen to a briefing on the current status at ‘The Link’ located on the second floor of the Gyeonggi Startup Campus Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to South Korea, delivers his return address Changha Hyeon, Executive Director of GBSA, and Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to South Korea, take a commemorative photo

Discussing Future Tech Cooperation Between Korea and the EU

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --* A total of 25 participants, including ambassadors from 21 European countries: “We aim to benchmark the Pangyo model and learn from its organic innovation ecosystem.”* Sharp questions on foreign corporate residency and attracting overseas talent continue… Anticipating global exchange partnershipsA delegation of ambassadors from European Union (EU) member states to South Korea made a surprise visit to Pangyo Techno Valley—the center of innovation clusters—to examine the current state of South Korea’s advanced technology and innovative startup ecosystem, and to promote global partnerships.The visit event was held on the morning of June 1 (Mon) at ‘The Link’ on the second floor of the Gyeonggi Startup Campus. A total of 25 officials, including Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to South Korea , and ambassadors and chargés d’affaires from 21 major European countries, including Germany and Italy, attended in large numbers, demonstrating strong interest in technology cooperation between Korea and the EU.In his welcoming speech, Changha Hyeon, Executive Director of Future New Industry Sector at the Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator (GBSA), stated, “Pangyo functions as the very site that most vividly captures the direction of South Korea’s future growth, and serves as the center of digital transformation and AI innovation.” He added, “With this visit as a catalyst, we look forward to South Korea and Europe sharing innovation experiences and jointly seeking a path of cooperation for mutual development.”Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to South Korea, responded in his return address, “The most promising field in Korea-EU cooperation is precisely ‘research and innovation.’” He emphasized, “The accompaniment of more than 20 ambassadors functions as evidence of how high our interest is, and we wish to shape future cooperation plans by benchmarking concrete cases of how Pangyo nurtured innovation and fostered its ecosystem.”In the subsequent briefing and Question and Answer (Q&A) session, in-depth questions poured out from the delegation. The ambassadors showed high interest, particularly in the role and partnerships of foreign companies within the Pangyo ecosystem, methods for attracting outstanding overseas talent, cooperation structures with the central government (such as the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Ministry of Science and ICT), and whether joint ventures with foreign firms are eligible for residency.To this, So Yeon Lee, Director of the Techno Valley Innovation Group at GBSA, replied, “Globalization is already underway in Pangyo to the extent that the employment ratio related to foreign enterprises accounts for more than 10% of total employees. We plan to advance further our system for attracting top-tier overseas talent through spatial expansions such as the creation of the Third Pangyo Techno Valley in the future.” She added, “Joint ventures with foreign firms are also eligible to move into Pangyo, and we actively support the entry of international companies into the domestic market based on organic cooperation with agencies under central government ministries,” drawing positive responses from the delegation.At the event, technology presentations by promising startups from the Pangyo innovation ecosystem were well received by the delegation. First, architectural AI startup STARCHIUM (CEO JungWan Arcwan Lee) showcased ‘Archi Pilot,’ an AI-driven architectural design automation solution that generates editable CAD drawings in under 2 minutes using natural language prompts. STARCHIUM shared its empirical achievements in dramatically reducing excessive labor inputs and costs inherent in conventional manual-centric architectural design methods through AI technology, drawing significant attention as it presented its vision for global scale-up, including Europe.Subsequently, Jably (CEO Hyung Ju Kim), a global HR tech company, introduced ‘K-TAG,’ an AI recruitment platform that customizes connections between foreign international students and corporations. Jably emphasized that it handles chronic issues in foreign recruitment processes—such as complex visa administrative document reviews and job matching—as a one-stop solution through the collaboration of multiple AI agents. Particularly as economic cooperation between Korea and the EU expands, its ambition to maximize the mobility of global talent and establish a transparent employment ecosystem gained deep empathy from the EU delegation.The final part of the day’s event was filled with close networking time between the delegation and Pangyo-based startups wishing to enter the European market. Innovation companies pre-recruited by the host communicated directly with the ambassadors, identifying the latest European market trends and establishing valuable global bridgeheads for attracting overseas investment and local expansion.An official operating Pangyo Techno Valley stated, “The large-scale visit by diplomatic missions from 21 European countries serves as a symbolic event demonstrating the solid global status of the Pangyo ecosystem.” The official added, “Moving forward, we will spare no effort in providing multifaceted follow-up support so that outstanding domestic startups can smoothly exchange with global stages such as Europe.”

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