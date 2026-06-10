2026 Detroit Homebuyers Fair Returns June 20 at Huntington Place

2026 Homebuyers Fair

A Free Community Event Empowering Detroiters on the Path to Homeownership

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of National Homeownership Month, the 2026 Detroit Homebuyers Fair will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit. This free, citywide event is designed to equip aspiring homeowners with the knowledge, tools, and professional support needed to confidently navigate the homebuying process.Presented by Project REACH Detroit, National Faith Homebuyers (NFH), MiSide, Community Impact Network, and Detroit Future City, the Homebuyers Fair brings together Detroit’s leading housing organizations, financial institutions, and industry experts for a full day of education, empowerment, and community connection.Vivica A. Fox to Deliver Keynote AddressAward winning actress, producer, entrepreneur, and advocate Vivica A. Fox will headline the event with an inspiring keynote focused on empowerment, ownership, and building generational wealth through informed financial decision making.Event HighlightsAttendees will enjoy a dynamic lineup of resources, entertainment, and hands on learning opportunities, including:20+ ExhibitorsBanks • Mortgage Lenders • Realtors • Title Companies • Insurance Agencies • Contractors • Housing Counselors • NonprofitsLive Music & EntertainmentHost: Detroit’s Own Tune Up ManComics: HaHa Davis & Simply ShanellDJs & Radio Hosts: Mildred Gaddis and MasonHome Depot Repair SeminarPractical home maintenance tips to protect your investment and save money.Vendor MarketplaceFinancial Literacy & Credit WorkshopsRaffles & GiveawaysEvent Details:Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026Check In: 9:30 AMEvent Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PMLocation:Huntington Place1 Washington Blvd.Detroit, MI 48226Admission: FREEFor more information, please visit www.nationalfaith.org

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