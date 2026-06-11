Week of Repair Partnership Between Nonprofit Quarterly and Liberation Ventures for America’s 250th.

NPQ x LV Week of Repair Partnership

Nonprofit Quarterly and Liberation Ventures to create a #WeTheCivic content campaign from Juneteenth through July 4th.

Anniversaries do not erase harm. Repair does.” — Sara Hudson, Interim CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NPQ

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit Quarterly (NPQ) and Liberation Ventures today announced a landmark editorial partnership: the curation of a site takeover of “ We The Civic ” storytelling for the Week of Repair—June 19 through July 4, 2026. Content during this 16-day period will focus on reparations, repairing harm, elevating community voices, and imagining a thriving, healed future.As the United States prepares to mark 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence—a document that promised liberty and justice for all, and delivered it to a chosen few—NPQ and Liberation Ventures are joining forces to ensure the America 250 moment does not become a monument to mythology. Without intentional intervention, official commemorations risk deepening the erasure of the multiracial, multigenerational nonprofit sector that has been the connective tissue of American democracy for all 250 of those years.“Official commemorations are never neutral—they are arguments about who belongs,” said Sara Hudson, Interim CEO and Editor-in-Chief of NPQ. “For 250 years, communities have been excluded both from stories this nation tells about itself and from democracy's promises. Anniversaries do not erase harm. Repair does. Together with dozens of reparations and repair organizations, we will ensure America's 250th tells truer stories about who built this country, who was left out, and what repair makes possible.Liberation Ventures and Nonprofit Quarterly will curate and publish stories, histories, and thought leadership from dozens of movement and organizational partners —including the BLIS Collective, Georgia Alliance, Black Alder Labs, Reckon With, Intelligent Mischief, Reparations Finance Lab, The Transit Center, The Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center, Marijuana Justice, Patriotic Millionaires, The Braxton Institute, Amplifier Art, Get Free and others. Their contributions will be focused on reparations, repair, and the realization of a true multi-racial democracy, and will include essays, op-eds, video, poetry, and original visual art organized around four pillars: Repair is Personal. Repair is Love. Repair is Community. Repair is the Future.“We are coordinating dozens of reparations organizations across the country to tell the true story of our history and imagine a better future,” said Aria Florant, Co-Founder and President of Liberation Ventures. “This partnership is exactly the amplification this moment demands. When we are honest about our past and practice repairing harm in a variety of ways, we will live into the true multi-racial democracy this country stands for. ”Submissions are open now at wethecivic.org. NPQ welcomes essays, reported pieces, criticism, poetry, and visual art on a rolling basis. If you’re doing work that’s aligned with the Week of Repair and want us to amplify it, use the hashtag #WeekOfRepair.Full Press Release: https://info.nonprofitquarterly.org/06-09-2026-liberation-ventures-partner-press-release

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