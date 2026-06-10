Instaboxx Secures Strategic Investment from Right Side Capital Management to Modernize Insurance Claims Documentation

Instaboxx Right Side Capital Management (RSCM)

Instaboxx secures funding from Right Side Capital Management to expand AI-powered home inventory and insurance claims documentation technology.

Instaboxx is building technology that helps modernize insurance claims processing, improve catastrophe response, and reduce friction for both policyholders and carriers.” — David Lambert, founding partner at Right Side Capital Management

DEL MAR, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Instaboxx , the company behind the AI-powered home inventory platform InstaVision™, today announced a strategic investment from Right Side Capital Management (RSCM) to accelerate growth across the insurance and property technology sectors.The investment comes as insurers face growing pressure to improve insurance claims documentation, reduce fraud exposure, streamline catastrophe response, and improve the policyholder experience during wildfires, hurricanes, floods, and other major loss events.Instaboxx helps homeowners and renters create secure digital home inventories using smartphone-based AI image recognition technology. Users can quickly document personal belongings through guided photo or video capture, generating time-stamped, searchable records that can be shared directly with insurance carriers during claims processing.The company says its technology is designed to address one of the insurance industry’s largest operational challenges: incomplete or inaccurate property documentation after a disaster.“We’re solving one of the most painful and inefficient parts of the insurance process — documenting what people own after a loss,” said Larry Balaban, founder and CEO of Instaboxx. “This investment allows us to accelerate insurance partnerships and help carriers modernize claims documentation with faster, more transparent, and more accurate digital inventory technology.”Instaboxx’s AI-powered insurance inventory platform helps carriers:- Reduce claims friction and settlement delays- Improve documentation quality and valuation accuracy- Minimize fraud through time-stamped pre-loss inventory- Streamline catastrophe claims management- Improve policyholder experience during high-stress events“The insurance industry still relies heavily on manual documentation during some of the most stressful moments in a homeowner’s life,” said David Lambert, founding partner at Right Side Capital Management. “Instaboxx is building technology that helps modernize insurance claims processing, improve catastrophe response, and reduce friction for both policyholders and carriers. We believe AI-powered home inventory and digital claims documentation will become increasingly important across the insurance ecosystem.”The platform is already being deployed across insurance and property management environments, with early partners integrating InstaVision into tenant protection plans and homeowner insurance workflows. Instaboxx recently secured its first insurance distribution partnership, with onboarding already underway.In addition to insurance applications, the company sees growing demand for digital inventory management across property management, moving, relocation, and self-storage industries.As climate-related catastrophe events and insurance claims costs continue to rise, Instaboxx believes verified digital property inventories will become an increasingly important part of disaster preparedness and insurance infrastructure.For more information, visit Instaboxx.com.About InstaboxxInstaboxx is an AI-powered home inventory and insurance documentation company that helps homeowners, renters, insurers, and property managers create verified digital inventories for faster insurance claims, catastrophe recovery, moving, and personal property organization. Its InstaVision platform uses smartphone-based image recognition technology to generate secure, searchable digital home inventories and insurance documentation.

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