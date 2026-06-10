BURRAPAY GOES LIVE AT CIRCA WITH WORLD’S FIRST COMPLIANT CRYPTO-FUNDED SPORT WAGERS

BurraPay is the leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for the regulated casino gaming industry. Circa Resorts & Casino logo Derek Stevens (CEO of Circa Resorts & Casino), Bryce Hall, Luke Millanta (CTO of BurraPay), and David Greenslade (CEO of BurraPay) David Greenslade (CEO of BurraPay), Luke Millanta (CTO of BurraPay), Bryce Hall

BurraPay Becomes First Cryptocurrency Payment Platform to Operate Within Nevada’s Regulated Gaming Market

The U.S. market has the players, the demand, and the regulatory structure - but it hasn’t had the infrastructure to support crypto in a compliant way. That’s the gap we’re filling.” — Luke Millanta, CTO and Co-Founder of BurraPay

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an historic first for the U.S. regulated gaming industry, BurraPay, the leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for the regulated casino gaming industry, announced that it has gone live with its cryptocurrency payment platform at Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV, becoming the world’s first crypto payments processor to operate within the state’s regulated gaming market. The Company marked its U.S. debut with popular social media personality Bryce Hall placing wagers using cryptocurrency at The World’s Largest Sportsbook inside Circa Resort & Casino. Located in downtown Las Vegas, Circa Resort & Casino is owned by CEO Derek Stevens.

“Circa has always been bullish on sports betting and cryptocurrency, making this collaboration with BurraPay a natural partnership for us," said Derek Stevens, Owner and CEO of Circa Resort & Casino. “We’re honored to have been a part of this first-to-market sports bet, which is paving the way for more history-making collaborations between the gaming and crypto industries both in Las Vegas and beyond.”

BurraPay has engineered its patented crypto payment platform specifically to meet the rigorous compliance standards demanded by U.S. gaming regulators - a barrier that has until now kept cryptocurrency entirely out of Nevada’s licensed casino ecosystem. The company has created two unique solutions; the first is a fully-embedded platform that integrates directly with casino player account management systems in land-based, iGaming, and online sportsbook environments; the second is an over-the-counter solution that has been developed for rapid deployment in land-based casino environments. Both solutions utilize BurraPay’s portfolio of patented technologies covering the secure, AML-compliant use of cryptocurrency - including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin - in casino environments, as well as blockchain monitoring tools capable of detecting problem gambling behaviours in real time.

A Multi-Billion Dollar Market Gap

Nevada has long been the benchmark for regulated gaming in the United States, and BurraPay’s entry represents a pivotal regulatory milestone. Despite the rapid expansion of licensed iGaming across the country, American consumers have remained among the largest users of offshore crypto casinos - operating entirely outside the protections and tax revenues of regulated markets. BurraPay’s Las Vegas launch marks the first time a compliant crypto payments infrastructure has been authorized to change that. The scale of the opportunity is significant:

28% of U.S. adults currently own cryptocurrency

Nearly half (48.6%) of global crypto holders use digital assets for gambling

49% of U.S. online gambling users express interest in wagering with crypto

Approximately 40 million U.S. adults show moderate to strong interest in crypto gambling

“Right now, billions in crypto gambling volume is flowing offshore to unregulated operators,” added Luke Millanta, CTO and Co-Founder of BurraPay. “The U.S. market has the players, the demand, and the regulatory structure - but it hasn’t had the infrastructure to support crypto in a compliant way. That’s the gap we’re filling - and Nevada is where we’re filling it first. Our technology applies real-time blockchain analytics to ensure that every transaction meets the strict financial compliance and responsible gaming standards expected at both a state and federal level.

"We are thrilled to partner with Circa Resorts in being the very first casino in the country to offer compliant crypto-funded wagers. We want to thank Derek Stevens the entire Circa team for their continued trust, enthusiasm and support in bringing crypto payment options to the forefront.”

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About BurraPay

Founded in 2015 by crypto industry pioneer, Luke Millanta, and gaming legal and regulatory compliance veteran, David Greenslade, BurraPay is a financial technology company that designs, builds and delivers secure, regulatory-compliant cryptocurrency payment solutions for the global gaming industry, with a particular focus on the rapidly growing US iGaming and sports betting markets. BurraPay provides licensed operators and regulators with a transparent, auditable way to facilitate digital asset transactions that meet the highest standards of compliance and transparency. For more information, please visit https://burrapay.com.

About Circa Resort & Casino

Get ready for the time of your life at Circa Resort & Casino, an adults-only casino-resort concept in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. The AAA Four Diamond Circa pays homage to Vegas’ Golden Era through vintage design, old-school hospitality and nods to the city’s history while introducing high-tech advancements and innovative amenities. The resort features upscale rooms and suites; the world’s largest sportsbook; Stadium Swim, a year-round pool aqua theater; a two-story casino; Garage Mahal, a high-tech transportation hub; the luxe Legacy Club rooftop lounge; an expansive local art collection; 35,000 sq. ft of meetings and conventions space and more. Guests can indulge at original restaurant concepts including premium steaks and seafood at Barry’s Downtown Prime from Chef Barry S. Dakake and Make It Happen Hospitality; Pan-Asian fare at 8 East from Chef Dan Coughlin; deli classics at Saginaw’s Delicatessen from restaurateur Paul Saginaw; authentic Carolina barbecue at Project BBQ; and all-star menus at Victory Burger & Wings Co. from the founding family of American Coney Island. Visit circalasvegas.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @circalasvegas to stay up to date.





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