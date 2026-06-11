Charlie Carroll's Psycho Seltzer Seeks to Redefine How Adults Relax: Nature's Answer to Happy Hour

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more consumers seek healthier alternatives to alcohol, entrepreneur and author Charlie Carroll is preparing to launch Psycho Seltzer this September, introducing a new category of drinks designed to offer adults an alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages.

"If you're looking for a new way to unwind, then Psycho Seltzer is worth trying," says Carroll. "It's not only delicious, but it offers the relaxing experience many people seek from traditional alcoholic beverages."

Created from natural ingredients, Psycho Seltzer was developed to give adults a new way to unwind and enjoy their evenings.

"I've always believed that what we consume should enhance our lives, not work against them," says Carroll. "That's why we carefully select ingredients that align with our commitment to quality and a better consumer experience."

Inspired by research into the centuries-old use of herbs and botanicals for relaxation and sleep, Carroll embarked on a four-year journey to create a natural alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages.

"For generations, people have turned to plants and herbs to help them unwind," says Carroll. "People deserve more options when it comes to how they enjoy their evenings."

Long before developing Psycho Seltzer, Carroll championed the connection between health and performance in his book, Eat Like an Entrepreneur: You Don't Need More Time. You Need More Energy. In it, he challenges the notion that success requires more time, arguing instead that sustained energy, fueled by proper nutrition, is the key to getting more done.

The launch of Psycho Seltzer extends that philosophy by offering consumers a different way to relax and unwind outside of traditional alcoholic beverages.

"When you feel your best, you do your best. People shouldn't have to choose between wellness and winding down," says Carroll. "Psycho Seltzer gives adults a new way to unwind while drawing inspiration from ingredients that have been appreciated for generations. That's the best of both worlds."

Scheduled to launch in September, Psycho Seltzer represents the culmination of four years of development and Carroll's commitment to providing adults with more choices in how they relax.

To learn more about Psycho Seltzer and sign up for updates, visit https://psychoseltzer.com/password

About Charlie Carroll

Charlie Carroll is an entrepreneur, business owner, and author of Eat Like an Entrepreneur: You Don't Need More Time. You Need More Energy. Throughout his career, he has focused on identifying emerging opportunities and creating products that enhance everyday life. His newest venture, Psycho Seltzer, seeks to redefine how adults relax by offering a natural alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages.

To learn more, visit https://charliecarroll.com/

Charlie Carroll is available for interviews.

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