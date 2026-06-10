Shiner Law Group Founder David Shiner Elected to Florida Justice Association Board of Directors

David I. Shiner, Esq.

Palm Beach County attorney elected by statewide membership during FJA's 2026 Annual Convention at The Breakers

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shiner Law Group is proud to announce that founding attorney David Shiner has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) during the organization's 2026 Annual Convention held this past weekend at The Breakers Palm Beach.Shiner's election marks an important milestone in his service to one of Florida's leading legal organizations. While he was previously appointed to the Board by the FJA's last two presidents, this year's election reflects the confidence and support of FJA's statewide membership.During the Convention, Shiner was also elected to serve on the Florida Justice PAC, which is dedicated to recruiting and supporting candidates who champion access to justice and the civil justice system. As a current member of the Florida Justice PAC, Shiner’s election ensures his continued service and leadership in advancing FJA’s mission throughout Florida.The Florida Justice Association is dedicated to strengthening and upholding Florida's civil justice system while advocating for the rights of individuals and families throughout the state."I am honored and humbled by the trust that my colleagues have placed in me," said David Shiner. "The Florida Justice Association plays a critical role in protecting access to justice for Floridians, and I look forward to continuing to serve alongside so many talented attorneys who are committed to helping people during some of the most difficult times in their lives."Shiner founded Shiner Law Group and has spent more than two decades representing injured individuals and families throughout Florida. Today, Shiner leads a team of attorneys and legal professionals who focus on personal injury matters involving car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, slip and falls, wrongful death claims, and other serious injury cases."David's election is a reflection of the respect he has earned among his peers across Florida," said Stratton Smiley, Chief Legal Officer of Shiner Law Group. "His commitment to serving clients, supporting the legal profession, and giving back to the community has always been at the core of who he is."Throughout his career, Shiner has earned numerous professional distinctions and leadership positions. He holds an AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the organization's highest rating for ethical standards and legal ability, and has been recognized by his peers as a Florida Super Lawyer.In addition to his legal work, Shiner is deeply involved in community initiatives throughout South Florida. Under his leadership, Shiner Law Group became the named sponsor of the Shiner Law Group Expo Center, a central hub for vital community events, and expanded its support of local educational and charitable organizations, including Restoration Bridge International, where Shiner serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors; Take Stock in Children Palm Beach County; and the Loggerhead Marinelife Center.FJA's Annual Convention is the organization's premier event of the year, bringing together attorneys from across the state for educational programming, leadership meetings, networking opportunities, and discussions focused on advancing justice for Floridians.For more information about Shiner Law Group, visit www.shinerlawgroup.com About David ShinerDavid Shiner is the founder of Shiner Law Group and has represented injured individuals and families throughout Florida for more than 20 years. He is admitted to practice before all Florida Federal District Courts and is a member of numerous professional organizations, including the Florida Justice Association, American Association for Justice, Palm Beach County Justice Association, Palm Beach County Bar Association, South Palm Beach County Bar Association, and the American Bar Association.About Shiner Law GroupShiner Law Group is a Florida personal injury law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families rebuild after accidents and injuries. The firm represents victims of car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, slip and falls, wrongful death claims, and other negligence-related matters. With offices throughout Florida, the firm remains committed to providing compassionate representation and outstanding client service.

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