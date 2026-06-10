The Need for Speed: Young Highlights Technological Advancements in American Transportation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.), Chairman of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Surface Transportation, Freight, Pipelines, and Safety, chaired a subcommittee hearing on how new technologies can make U.S. transportation networks safer and more efficient. The hearing also explored barriers that could hinder the movement of people and goods across the U.S. or our competitiveness with China.

“If there are avenues that could allow for industry to provide the same or greater level of efficacy, while increasing safety, then I believe Congress should remove the red tape prohibiting this innovation,” said Young in his opening remarks. “I’m glad to hear of the recent waiver issued by the Department of Transportation to allow for cab-mounted warning beacons in certain instances – eliminating the need for a driver to get out of the vehicle, especially in unsafe situations like low visibility. But this is just one rule that is limiting the ingenuity of our private sector.”

Young said there is an economic imperative to supporting innovative technologies.

“Our adversaries won’t wait for us to tie our shoes,” said Young. “If the technologies that will transform our transportation ecosystem are locked behind outdated rules or red tape, other countries will develop these solutions first, and the job revolution and manufacturing capacity will occur overseas rather than here. Indiana is the most manufacturing-intensive state in the country and known as the Crossroads of America. My state is ready to deliver solutions to meet the manufacturing capacity needs.”

Young’s opening remarks during the hearing can be found here.

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