Creator Economy Entrepreneur Liv Shine Launches CCLA Agency Platform to Help Next Generation of Creators Build Brands

Los Angeles-Based Founder Expands From Beauty Influencer to Media Entrepreneur, Offering Mentorship, PR, Talent Representation, and Brand Growth Solutions

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liv Shine , fashion and beauty creator, entrepreneur, and real estate investor, is expanding her influence beyond social media with the growth of CCLA Agency (Creator Club LA), a creator-focused mentorship, PR, and talent development platform designed to help emerging creators transform visibility into long-term business success.With more than 1.5 million followers across social media platforms, Shine has built a reputation for authentic storytelling, beauty expertise, and entrepreneurial leadership. Today, she is channeling that experience into Creator Club LA, an exclusive Los Angeles-based community that provides mentorship, education, networking opportunities, brand partnerships, and professional representation for creators seeking to grow sustainable careers."Many creators know how to gain attention, but few know how to build ownership," said Liv Shine, Founder of CCLA Agency. "Creator Club LA was created to bridge that gap by giving creators access to mentorship, community, business education, and real opportunities that can help them build lasting brands."Shine's journey reflects a broader shift occurring across the creator economy, where influencers are increasingly becoming founders, operators, and media companies in their own right.Before establishing herself as a digital entrepreneur, Shine owned and operated a successful salon in Israel. After relocating to the United States, she rebuilt her career from the ground up, turning to social media as a tool for reinvention and growth. What began as beauty-focused content evolved into a trusted platform centered on authenticity, resilience, entrepreneurship, and personal transformation.Her story includes overcoming significant personal and professional challenges, including leaving an ultra-Orthodox religious community, rebuilding financial independence, raising her daughters while growing a public platform, and recovering after losing her home to a devastating fire.Today, through CCLA Agency and Creator Club LA, Shine is helping others navigate similar journeys of growth and reinvention.Creator Club LA Membership OpportunitiesCreator Club LA offers three membership tiers designed to support creators at every stage of their development:Shine Social – Community-focused networking, events, and creator connections.Shine Studio – Educational workshops, group mentorship, content creation support, and brand readiness training.House of Shine – Premium mentorship featuring personalized growth strategies, priority access to opportunities, and direct guidance from Liv Shine.The organization also provides talent management, PR support, influencer marketing campaigns, brand partnerships, and social media strategy through CCLA Agency.Applications are now open for the CCLA Mentorship Program, which offers selected creators access to personalized guidance, industry insights, networking opportunities, and hands-on support designed to accelerate both personal and professional growth.In addition to expanding CCLA Agency, Shine is currently developing a reality television project focused on entrepreneurship, reinvention, ambition, and building a life in the public eye.About Liv ShineLiv Shine is a Los Angeles-based fashion and beauty creator, entrepreneur, real estate investor, and founder of CCLA Agency and Creator Club LA. With an audience of more than 1.5 million followers, she has built a platform centered on beauty, lifestyle, business, and personal transformation. Through mentorship, media, and entrepreneurship, Shine helps creators and business owners turn influence into sustainable growth.About CCLA AgencyCCLA Agency is a creator-focused PR, talent management, and growth platform helping influencers, entrepreneurs, and brands build meaningful visibility and long-term success. Through Creator Club LA, the agency offers mentorship, educational programming, networking opportunities, influencer marketing, and professional representation for creators ready to scale their businesses and personal brands.

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