Attorney-Founded Estate Planning Custody Platform to Debut at Florida Bar Annual Convention

Safe and Signed™ official logo. Safe and Signed™ is an attorney-founded estate planning document custody platform providing professional, access-controlled custody of signed original estate planning materials.

Safe and Signed™ Introduces Professional Custody of Signed Original Estate Planning Materials to Florida’s Legal Community at Booth 146.

Estate plans fail when signed originals cannot be found. That experience is not rare. Professional custody is the step that completes an estate plan.” — Jennifer Chapkin, Esq., Co-Founder, Safe and Signed™

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe and Signed™, an estate planning document custody platform founded by practicing estate planning attorneys Jennifer Chapkin, Esq. and Steve Serle, Esq., will exhibit at the Florida Bar Annual Convention, June 17-19, 2026, at the Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek. The company will introduce its professional custody solution for signed original estate planning materials to Florida’s legal community at Booth 146.

Safe and Signed™ provides professional, on-site custody of signed original estate planning materials in a dedicated, access-controlled facility with fire-safe, water-safe, and environmentally regulated conditions. A proprietary digital index gives attorneys and authorized family members a verified record of every instrument in custody, accessible when it is needed most. The platform was built by Jennifer Chapkin, Esq. and Steve Serle, Esq., both practicing estate planning attorneys with decades of combined experience, witnessing what happens to families when signed originals cannot be located.

Estate plans fail for one primary reason: when a benefactor dies or becomes incapacitated, the signed originals that give an estate plan legal force cannot be found and signed copies cannot be located. The consequences are predictable and severe. Families face probate proceedings, insurance claims go unpaid, and disputes arise over intentions that were clearly documented at the signing table. Safe and Signed™ was created to eliminate that risk by ensuring that every signed original an attorney prepares is professionally protected and verifiably on record from the moment of execution forward.

For estate planning attorneys, Safe and Signed™ functions as the final step in every estate plan they prepare, not an add-on or a separate service, but a natural extension of the work they already do. Attorneys who offer Safe and Signed™ as part of their estate planning experience provide their clients with something that drafting and signing alone cannot: the assurance that the plan they worked to build will be enforceable when it counts. Attorneys and their clients are invited to visit Booth 146 during the convention to learn how the platform works and how it integrates with an existing estate planning practice.

About Safe and Signed™

Safe and Signed™ is an estate planning document custody platform founded by practicing estate planning attorneys Jennifer Chapkin, Esq. and Steve Serle, Esq. The platform provides professional, on-site custody of signed original estate planning materials in a dedicated, access-controlled facility with fire-safe, water-safe, and environmentally regulated conditions. A proprietary digital index gives attorneys and authorized family members a verified record of every instrument in custody. Safe and Signed™ operates nationally, with its founding attorneys based in Florida. For more information, visit www.safeandsigned.com.

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