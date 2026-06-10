Katrina High and THE HAWC Launch 2:1 Donation Match Campaign to Support HEIGHTS Philadelphia Students

Caregiver-Focused Nonprofit Commits to Matching Donations and Expanding Opportunities for Future First-Generation College Graduates

When you invest in a student's education, you invest in their future earning potential, their confidence, their leadership, and their ability to create change in their communities.” — Katrina High

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Katrina High, Founder and Executive Director of THE HAWC (The Teddy High Equity Health & Wealth Collective), is inviting the community to invest in the future of Philadelphia students through a special 2:1 donation match campaign benefiting HEIGHTS Philadelphia. Through the campaign, THE HAWC will match donations made to HEIGHTS Philadelphia at a rate of two dollars for every one dollar donated, that means your $1 becomes $3, helping to maximize support for an organization that has transformed the lives of countless first-generation college students including Katrina.For High, this campaign is deeply personal.As a former HEIGHTS student, she understands firsthand the impact the organization has on students who are working to overcome barriers and pursue higher education. "HEIGHTS changed the trajectory of my life," said High. "There were people who believed in me before I fully believed in myself. They invested their time, resources, and support into my future. Because of that investment, I had opportunities that helped shape the woman, leader, entrepreneur, and nonprofit founder I am today."HEIGHTS Philadelphia is a nationally recognized college access and success organization dedicated to helping first-generation, low-income students enroll in, persist through, and graduate from college. Through mentorship, advising, scholarships, and career readiness support, the organization provides students with the tools necessary to achieve educational and economic success.High believes that organizations like HEIGHTS are more important now than ever. "Programs like HEIGHTS don't just help students get into college, they help create opportunities that can impact families for generations," she said. "When you invest in a student's education, you invest in their future earning potential, their confidence, their leadership, and their ability to create change in their communities."As Founder of THE HAWC, High has dedicated her work to helping others access opportunities and resources that improve quality of life. THE HAWC's mission is to reduce health disparities and close the wealth gap in the caregiving community by equipping individuals with Access, Resources, and Mentorship, Giving a Helping A.R.M.While THE HAWC primarily serves caregivers and their families, High believes supporting education and economic mobility aligns directly with the organization's broader commitment to empowering individuals and strengthening communities. "Someone extended a hand to me, and I will always extend a hand to others," said High. "This campaign is about paying it forward. It's about making sure today's students have access to the same support systems that helped me succeed."The donation match campaign runs through Friday, June 12, and High is encouraging alumni, community leaders, supporters, and philanthropic partners to join her in supporting the next generation of students. Every contribution made before the campaign concludes will be amplified through THE HAWC's 2:1 matching commitment, creating an even greater impact for students pursuing their educational dreams.Call to ActionThe community is encouraged to make a donation to HEIGHTS Philadelphia before the campaign closes on Friday, June 12. Together, we can invest in future leaders, strengthen educational opportunities, and help create pathways to success for generations to come.About HEIGHTS PhiladelphiaHEIGHTS Philadelphia is a college access and success organization dedicated to helping first-generation, low-income students enroll in, persist through, and graduate from college. Through advising, mentorship, scholarships, and career readiness support, HEIGHTS empowers students to achieve educational and professional success while creating pathways to economic mobility and lifelong achievement.About THE HAWCThe Teddy High Equity Health & Wealth Collective (THE HAWC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting caregivers and their families by addressing the unique challenges they face. The organization's mission is to reduce health disparities and close the wealth gap in the caregiving community by equipping individuals with Access, Resources, and Mentorship (Giving a Helping A.R.M.).Through caregiver support initiatives, scholarships, financial relief programs, educational resources, advocacy efforts, and strategic partnerships, THE HAWC works to ensure caregivers are seen, supported, and empowered while they care for others.

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