Ambassador Greer to Tour California’s Advanced Manufacturing Facilities and Meet Blue-Collar Workers and Industry Leaders

WASHINGTON – On Thursday, June 11, and Friday, June 12, Ambassador Jamieson Greer will travel to California to tour advanced manufacturing plants, from the largest U.S. drone manufacturer to an automotive production facility, to highlight the Trump Administration’s work to onshore jobs and production lines. During the manufacturing swing, Ambassador Greer will join Hoover Institution Director Condoleezza Rice for a roundtable discussion with Hoover Fellows and participate in the Barclays Board and CEO Semiconductor Summit. For press inquiries, please contact Madeline Yarbrough (madeline.yarbrough@ustr.eop.gov). Thursday, June 11 Participating in a roundtable discussion with Hoover fellows led by Hoover Institution Director and 66th U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in Stanford, CA

Touring a Tesla facility in Fremont, CA

Touring NextFlex’s facility in San Jose, CA

Participating in the Barclays Board and CEO Semiconductor Summit in Menlo Park, CA Friday, June 12 Touring Skydio’s manufacturing plant in Hayward, CA

Touring Applied Materials’ research and development facility in Sunnyvale, CA ###

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