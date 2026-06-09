Florida GOP Thanks House Republicans for Passing Secure America Act, Slams Democrats for Voting Against Law Enforcement Funding

Republican Party of Florida Chairman Evan Power today praised House Republicans, including Florida’s Republican congressional delegation, for passing the Secure America Act and providing critical resources for federal law enforcement officers working to secure America’s borders and keep communities safe.

“The Secure America Act gives law enforcement the tools they need to protect our country and enforce our laws,” said Florida GOP Chairman Evan Power. “I want to thank Florida’s Republican members of Congress for standing with President Trump, standing with law enforcement, and standing with the American people by voting to secure our border and remove dangerous criminal illegal immigrants from our communities.”

The Secure America Act provides funding for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), ensuring federal law enforcement agencies have the resources necessary to enforce immigration laws, combat criminal activity, and strengthen national security.

While Republicans voted to support law enforcement and border security, Democrats once again opposed providing resources to the officers charged with protecting American families.

“At a time when federal agents are arresting violent criminals, gang members, and drug traffickers, it’s disappointing that Democrats chose to vote against the resources needed to carry out that mission,” Power continued. “Florida families deserve safe neighborhoods, secure borders, and elected officials who support law enforcement.”