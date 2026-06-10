Town hall meeting June 14, with State Senator Cyr and State Representative Moakley
The event will provide residents with an opportunity to connect directly with their elected state representatives and ask questions about issues that matter most to them.
The first half of the program (5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.) will feature questions from local journalists. The second half (6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.) will be dedicated to questions from members of the public.
Refreshments will be available in the lobby area, thanks to the Community Foundation for Nantucket.
Date: Sunday, June 14
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Location: Public Safety Facility Community Room at 4 Fairgrounds Road.
Livestream: YouTube and NCTV Channel 8
Remote Participation: Register via Zoom to ask questions live
https://www.youtube.com/live/13Fxc1OJaRA
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_K1JuYyJERhSnfx-MUgABGA#/registration
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