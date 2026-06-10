Governor Hochul Announces Significant Progress for $130 Million Affordable Housing and Mixed-Use Development Project at Former Syracuse Developmental Center Site

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, "The revitalization of the long-vacant Syracuse Developmental Center offers a forward-thinking opportunity to address Central New York's long-term regional priorities. Inspired by Governor Hochul’s unwavering commitment to both expand the economy and enhance affordability for all New Yorkers, this project will create jobs and residential options in Syracuse and the greater Onondaga County community for years to come."

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Today’s groundbreaking marks a major milestone in the transformation of the former Syracuse Developmental Center from a long-vacant property into a vibrant mixed-use development that will serve Central New York for generations to come. Through partnerships with Empire State Development, local leaders and the development team, Phase I will create more than 260 affordable homes, along with new green space and retail amenities that strengthen the surrounding community. As Central New York prepares for unprecedented growth and job creation, projects like this are critical to ensuring that families, workers and future residents have access to the housing opportunities they need.”

State Senator Christopher Ryan said, “This project is about creating the housing our community needs. As Central New York grows, we have to make sure families, workers, seniors, and young people can find affordable places to live and put down roots. Turning a long-vacant property into hundreds of new homes is a smart investment in Syracuse’s future and will help ensure that more people can live, work, and thrive in our community. I’m excited to see this project moving forward and the positive impact it will have for years to come.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “The transformation of the Syracuse Developmental Center site has been a long time coming, and it's exciting to see this much-needed housing project finally moving forward. As our region continues to grow and prepares for the opportunities that come with Micron, we need more affordable housing options for families, workers, and seniors. Thank you to Governor Hochul for helping to revitalize this area and for recognizing the importance of investing in Central New York’s future.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “The Syracuse Developmental Center redevelopment project is not only transformational for Syracuse’s Westside and Tipp Hill Neighborhoods, but it will also be transformational for the entire City, bringing hundreds of units of affordable and mixed-use housing online at a critical time of growth in our community.”

Assemblymember Pamela J. Hunter said, “The transformation of the former Syracuse Developmental Center is a major step forward for our community. This project will turn a long-vacant property into affordable housing, green space, and neighborhood amenities while creating jobs, expanding opportunity, and helping Syracuse prepare for Central New York’s next chapter of economic growth.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “Today marks a major milestone for Syracuse and all of Onondaga County. The transformation of the former Syracuse Developmental Center site is more than a construction project; it is a powerful statement about our region’s momentum and our shared commitment to creating opportunity for every resident. By turning a long‑vacant property into new homes, green space, and a modern employment hub, we are strengthening our neighborhoods, expanding our housing supply, and supporting sustained job creation as advanced manufacturing and related industries continue to grow across Central New York. This progress reflects what we can accomplish when local and state partners come together with a bold vision, and I am proud to celebrate the success we’re seeing on this site today as we build on this momentum in the months ahead.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and livable for all New Yorkers. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply to make housing more affordable by launching a $25 billion five-year comprehensive Housing Plan, enacted the most significant housing deal in decades and implemented new protections for renters and homeowners. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has created new programs that jumpstart development of affordable and mixed-income homes — for both renters and homebuyers. These include the Pro-Housing Community Program, which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. More than 420 communities throughout the state have been certified Pro-Housing, including the city of Syracuse.

Governor Hochul’s “Let Them Build” agenda will speed up housing and infrastructure development while lowering costs through a series of landmark reforms. Common-sense changes to New York’s Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) in the FY 2027 Enacted Budget as well as executive actions will expedite critical categories of projects that have been consistently found to not have significant environmental impacts, but for too long have been caught up in red tape and subject to lengthy delays.

The enacted FY27 Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 81,000 affordable homes have been created or preserved to date. The Budget also invests $250 million in capital funding to accelerate the construction of thousands of new affordable homes. The enacted FY27 budget also further reinforces critical protections for tenants and homeowners.