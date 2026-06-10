$53M Housing Development in Rockland County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of construction at 30 West, a $53 million, 81-unit affordable housing development in the village of Haverstraw, Rockland County. Built on the site of an underused municipal parking lot, the project also includes 20 supportive apartments for people struggling with homelessness. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has created or preserved more than 9,000 affordable homes in the Hudson Valley, including more than 700 in Rockland County. 30 West continues this effort and is part of Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“The need for affordable housing is seen in every corner of the state, including villages like Haverstraw,” Governor Hochul said. “30 West shows what’s possible when we think holistically — creating homes that strengthen the surrounding community and provide project residents with the support they need to flourish. This project reflects our commitment to ensuring every New Yorker has access to the stability and opportunities that come with a safe, affordable home.”

Developed by Westhab, 30 West will be affordable to households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income and provides a mix of studio, one, two and three-bedroom units. There are 20 supportive units reserved for eligible tenants struggling with homelessness who will receive a range of services provided by Westhab, including case management, referrals to community-based resources, advocacy, life skills development and emotional support.

Located in the village of Haverstraw, which was known as the “Brickmaking Capital of the World” in the 19th century, the façade of 30 West will alternate in black and reddish-orange brick colors and utilize intricate brick detailing to provide the building with texture and historical character. It will be close to the village’s Main Street, complementing the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and boosting the local economy. The development is located near a supermarket, pharmacy, library, churches and local restaurants.

The all-electric development will meet the program requirements of Zero Energy Ready Homes, have ENERGY STAR appliances, low-flow plumbing and rooftop solar.

The project will include fully accessible and adaptable apartments. There are nine units to accommodate residents with mobility disabilities and four units to accommodate residents with sensory disabilities. It will include a parking garage for tenant and public use, an indoor common space, a recreation room, a landscaped outdoor rooftop balcony and a children's playroom.

30 West is supported by HCR’s Federal Low Income Tax Credit Program, which is expected to generate $21 million in equity, its State Low Income Housing Tax Credit program, which is expected to generate $2 million in equity, and $9.5 million from its Supportive Housing Opportunity Program. Empire State Development is providing $2.5 million through its Mid-Hudson Momentum Fund. State Assemblymember Patrick Carroll provided $1 million through the New York State Community Resiliency, Economic Sustainability and Technology (CREST) Program.

The project is also supported by Rockland County with $2.29 million from its HOME program, $1.8 million in ARPA funding, and $3 million through its HALO program. Operational funding for the supportive units will be provided through an Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative (ESSHI) award through the New York State Office of Mental Health.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “With the help of Governor Hochul’s investments, 30 West will bring 81 new homes to this historic Hudson Valley village and turn unused land into a valuable community asset. When partners share a vision for high quality affordable housing, meaningful progress follows. We’re grateful that the Westhab team saw the need to expand services in Rockland County, and we thank the village of Haverstraw for being supportive as we kick off construction of this project that will help keep Haverstraw affordable for people of all ages and phases of life.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York’s economic success depends on ensuring that workers and families can afford to live in the communities they call home. This investment will deliver high-quality affordable housing in a walkable downtown setting, helping connect residents to jobs, services, and opportunity while strengthening Rockland County’s future.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Supportive housing provides an important foundation that people who live with behavioral health issues can rely on to support their recovery. Developments like 30 West combine stable housing with services that provide vital assistance to these New Yorkers on their journey to recovery. Governor Hochul’s continued focus on establishing more supportive housing is an integral component in our efforts to ensure everyone in our state has access to the services they can rely on to thrive in their community.”

Senator Chuck Schumer said, “Every family in Rockland County deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit I’ve fought tirelessly to preserve and expand has delivered $21 million to build more than 80 new apartments at 30 West in the Village of Haverstraw. High housing costs are a key driver of inflation, so we must build more housing for working people to bring down those high prices. I commend Governor Hochul for investing in creating and preserving affordable housing in the Hudson Valley, and I will continue working to secure the federal resources needed to support these efforts and the New Yorkers who depend on them.”

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said, “Rockland County’s Housing Action Loan Opportunity fund was created to bridge financing gaps on projects that keep working families, seniors, and young professionals in the communities they call home. I thank the Village of Haverstraw and Westhab for their hard work in delivering this urgently needed housing.”

State Senator Bill Weber said, “The groundbreaking of 30 West represents an important investment in the future of Haverstraw and in the people who call our community home. By transforming an underutilized site into much-needed housing, including supportive units for vulnerable residents, this project will help strengthen our village while expanding access to safe, stable, and affordable housing. I am proud to support efforts that revitalize our downtowns, create opportunities for residents and improve the quality of life throughout Rockland County.”

Assemblymember Patrick J. Carroll said, “Rockland County is facing a critical shortage of affordable housing, which is why I’m thrilled to celebrate the groundbreaking of 30 West. This transformative project will turn what is now a parking lot into 81 much-needed affordable homes in the heart of downtown Haverstraw, creating new opportunities for working families, seniors, and residents who want to remain part of our community. I’m proud to have helped secure a $1 million state grant to support this development. Projects like 30 West are exactly the kind of investments we need to strengthen our communities, revitalize our downtowns and ensure that people of all income levels can afford to live in Rockland County.”

Village of Haverstraw Mayor Mike Kohut said, “The Village is excited to see this project finally break ground. We have worked with Westhab for years now to bring this project to fruition and are extremely happy with its final form. We are collaboratively providing desperately needed affordable housing to this community and the region, and we hope to see this as the first of many new affordable projects in Rockland County. Without our partners in local, county and state government, this wouldn’t be possible.”

Town of Haverstraw Supervisor Howard Phillips said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to expanding access to safe, stable and affordable housing across New York. This investment will help strengthen the Haverstraw community, support residents in need and ensure more families and individuals have the opportunity to build their futures right here in Rockland County.”

Westhab President and CEO Rich Nightingale said, “Westhab has worked for nearly 45 years to develop the housing our communities need in Westchester and New York City. We are excited to bring that experience to Rockland County with 30 West, a project that demonstrates how public-private partnerships can deliver quality housing while strengthening local communities. By repurposing underused municipal land, we are creating homes for working families and supporting Haverstraw’s economic vitality. This is the kind of smart, collaborative development our region needs.”

Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Dr. Marsha Gordon and Dr. Kristine Young said, “30 West is a significant addition to the housing pipeline in the Mid-Hudson Region and a reflection of what can be accomplished through strong state and local partnerships. By expanding housing choices near Main Street, this development will complement Haverstraw’s ongoing revitalization efforts and enhance quality of life for residents.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and livable for all New Yorkers. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply to make housing more affordable by launching a $25 billion five-year comprehensive Housing Plan, enacted the most significant housing deal in decades and implemented new protections for renters and homeowners. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has created new programs that jumpstart development of affordable and mixed-income homes — for both renters and homebuyers. These include the Pro-Housing Community Program, which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. More than 420 communities throughout the state have been certified Pro-Housing, including the Village of Haverstraw.

Governor Hochul’s “Let Them Build” agenda will speed up housing and infrastructure development while lowering costs through a series of landmark reforms. Common-sense changes to New York’s Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) in the FY 2027 Enacted Budget as well as executive actions will expedite critical categories of projects that have been consistently found to not have significant environmental impacts, but for too long have been caught up in red tape and subject to lengthy delays.

The enacted FY27 Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 81,000 affordable homes have been created or preserved to date. The Budget also invests $250 million in capital funding to accelerate the construction of thousands of new affordable homes. The enacted FY27 budget also further reinforces critical protections for tenants and homeowners.