SCAN Health Plan Recognized as One of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare for Fourth Consecutive Year

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, has once again been named one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2026 by Modern Healthcare. This marks the fourth consecutive year SCAN has earned national recognition.This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.“As SCAN continues to grow, preserving the culture that defines who we are is more important than ever,” said Dr. Sachin Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences of our employees and the culture they have helped create. Our employees are the driving force behind everything we do, and their compassion and dedication to our mission make SCAN a truly special place to work. This award is a reflection of their hard work and the impact they make every day for the older adults and communities we serve.”Over the past year, SCAN has continued to grow while investing in employee engagement, leadership development, and continuous learning opportunities across the organization. Central to that effort is ensuring employees have the skills, tools, and confidence to embrace emerging technologies, collaborate in new ways, and deliver exceptional experiences for SCAN's nearly 450,000 members."Preparing our workforce for the future is one of our highest priorities," said Lindsay Crawley-Herbert, Chief People and Transformation Officer at SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. "We're investing in learning, leadership development, and emerging technologies so our employees feel equipped to grow their careers, embrace innovation, and continue delivering exceptional service to our members."A key focus of this effort is SCAN's responsible adoption of artificial intelligence. Every employee has access to at least one enterprise-approved AI tool, supported by education and resources that promote effective and secure use. In 2025 alone, employees completed more than 22,000 learning activities through the company's learning platform, reflecting SCAN's commitment to continuous growth and professional development.In addition to being recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare, SCAN continues to receive national recognition for leadership, culture and workplace excellence. The organization has previously been named to Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For(2026) , Best Workplaces for Millennials (2024), Best Workplaces for Women (2025), Best Workplaces for Working Parents (2024), and PEOPLE’s Companies That Care (2024) lists, among others.SCAN will find out its ranking on the Best Places list at the 2026 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala taking place Sept. 16 in Houston, TX.To learn more about career opportunities at SCAN, visit SCAN Careers About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to addressing the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves nearly 450,000 members across 33 counties in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, New Mexico, and Washington. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health, each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Across all its entities, SCAN serves about half a million members and patients. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org and www.scanhealthplan.com About Modern HealthcareModern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions

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