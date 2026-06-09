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News Release 2026-08 Hawai’i Department of Taxation Announces Charges Against Real Estate Agent in Tax Case

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION

     KA ‘OIHANA ‘AUHAU    

 

GARY S. SUGANUMA

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE


HAWAIʻI DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION ANNOUNCES CHARGES AGAINST REAL ESTATE AGENT IN TAX CASE

News Release 2026-08

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 9, 2026

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Taxation (DOTAX) announced that criminal charges were filed in the District Court of the First Circuit against O‘ahu real estate agent Alexander Wright Ferguson, also known as Lex Ferguson, for the willful failure to file tax returns. The charges were filed on June 3, 2026.

Ferguson was charged with four counts of Wilful Failure to File Return in violation of Section 231-35, Hawaii Revised Statutes (HRS), for voluntarily and intentionally failing to file required state general excise tax returns for taxable years 2021 through 2023 and a state individual income tax return for tax year 2021.

Each count under Section 231-35, HRS, is a misdemeanor offense and carries a potential sentence of not more than one year imprisonment and/or probation, as well as a fine of not more than $25,000 per count for the individual.

This case was investigated by the DOTAX Criminal Investigation Section and is being prosecuted by the Department of the Attorney General’s Criminal Justice Division.

Criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

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News Release 2026-08 Hawai’i Department of Taxation Announces Charges Against Real Estate Agent in Tax Case

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