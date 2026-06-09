JOINT RELEASE: Contractors Reject Road Funding Solutions, Pursue Reckless Ballot Measure Instead

Denver, CO – The four sponsors of HB26-1430, legislation to mitigate the deeply harmful impacts of Initiative 175, today released the following joint statement after road building contractors walked away from a proposed agreement that would put Colorado on a path to better fund transportation:

“We could be working right now on a solution to better fund our roads, but instead the road building contractors walked away. Now, Coloradans are left with only bad choices when what we deserve is better roads and transit. It is troublesome that this still-harmful ballot measure is moving forward after we made several good-faith efforts to find an agreement, and it is a shame that instead of pursuing a solution, special interests are selling Coloradans a false promise so they can line their pockets. The legislature has worked hard to support transportation funding the last several years even as we have faced difficult budget environments. We remain open to options that are responsible, sustainable and do not slash funding for healthcare or education.”

During the 2026 legislative session, lawmakers passed HB26-1430, sponsored by Speaker Pro Tempore Andy Boesenecker, D-Fort Collins, Representative Emily Sirota, D-Denver, and Senators Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, and William Lindstedt, D-Broomfield. The bill mitigated many of the harmful state budget impacts of Initiative 175, which otherwise would have slashed funding for K-12 education, raised tuition costs, and forced steep cuts to rural hospitals while siphoning off resources for DUI prevention and road safety if passed.

HB26-1430 only temporarily blunts the impacts of Initiative 175. If passed at the ballot in November, the initiative would still require the state to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on just highway projects in three years that would otherwise go to K-12, healthcare or higher education. It would place strict limits on what types of transportation projects can receive state funding. It would immediately reduce TABOR revenue that would otherwise be refunded to taxpayers, or directed to children and education should the measure referred to voters in SB26-135 pass in November.

Lawmakers made several good-faith efforts to reach a compromise with the backers of Initiative 175 through the legislative process that the contractors ultimately rejected. This included creating a working group to address road funding and establishing a new enterprise with $7.5 million in seed funding to direct additional dollars to roads that could serve as the beginning of a sustainable fix. The working group followed a model with demonstrated success used in similar efforts, such as the Artificial Intelligence Policy Workgroup and the RTD Accountability Committee, that led to successful legislation this year. Similar to previous working groups, the recommendations generated would have provided the General Assembly and Joint Budget Committee a solid framework for legislation next session. Barring reconsideration of this decision, the deadline stands statutorily at June 15th for the contractors to withdraw the initiative and instead establish the enterprise and working group.