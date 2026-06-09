Attorney General Marshall Issues Cease and Desist Letters to Mail Order Abortion Providers

For Immediate Release:

June 9, 2026

For press inquiries only, contact:

Amanda Priest (334) 322-5694

William Califf (334) 604-3230

(Montgomery, Ala) – Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has issued cease-and-desist letters to six companies found to be illegally advertising, facilitating, and enabling the sale and procurement of chemical abortion-inducing drugs to consumers in Alabama.

“Alabama’s law is clear, abortion is illegal in this state. These companies are not only breaking the law, they are deceiving Alabama consumers about the very real dangers of these drugs. That stops now. Anyone who tries to exploit Alabamians for profit while flouting our laws will be prosecuted to the fullest extent permitted by law,” Attorney General Marshall said.

Each cease-and-desist letter demands that the recipient company halt all advertising, sale, and delivery of abortion-inducing drugs to consumers in Alabama. Failure or refusal to comply will trigger a formal investigation and possible legal action for unlawful trade practices, which can include civil penalties up to $2,000 per violation under Alabama’s consumer protection statutes.

Under Alabama law, the use, prescription, or administration of any “medicine, drug, or any other substance or device with the intent to terminate the pregnancy of a woman known to be pregnant” is illegal. It is thus unlawful for out-of-state companies to send abortifacients by mail to individuals in Alabama.

The letters also raise concerns that the companies are misleading consumers in Alabama about the safety of the drugs. Each company assures women that abortion pills are “safe,” even though medical evidence directly contradicts the claim. For instance, a 2025 analysis of an all-payer insurance claims database identified that of 865,727 women prescribed Mifepristone, 10.93 percent experienced serious adverse symptoms including sepsis, infection, hemorrhaging, and other life-threatening complications.

The cease-and-desist letters were sent to Plan C, a project of Possibility Labs, San Francisco, CA; Southern Woven, New York, NY; ybycmeds, Sanborn, NY; Abortion Pills in Private, United Arab Emirates; Red State Access, New York, NY; and Cambridge Reproductive Health Consultants, Cambridge, MA.

-30-