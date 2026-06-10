Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Attorney General Jay Jones Continues Fight for Virginians Amidst Cost Crisis

24-state coalition defends recent court win and appeals procedural ruling over unlawful tariffs

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jay Jones joined 23 other Attorneys General today to defend a major court victory on behalf of Virginians. The U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) recently struck down President Trump’s latest efforts to unlawfully impose tariffs on products purchased by American consumers and businesses. The Trump Administration has appealed the court’s ruling, so the coalition is back in court fighting for consumers.

“Virginians are quite literally paying the consequences of Donald Trump’s illegal actions. Across the Commonwealth, people are worried about how they are going to make ends meet,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “The President continues to act as though he is above the law and beyond the boundaries of executive powers. He isn’t. Virginia joined this coalition to protect our communities, our industries, and the rule of law, and my office will keep doing just that.”

Earlier this year, the President invoked Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose 10 percent tariffs on most products worldwide. States and private businesses sued, arguing that those tariffs are unlawful. Last month, the CIT agreed, concluding that the President’s latest tariffs proclamation “is invalid, and the tariffs imposed on Plaintiffs are unauthorized by law.”

The Trump administration is appealing the CIT’s ruling and has asked for a pause that would let the tariffs stay in place in the meantime. That would mean ongoing higher costs for consumers and further confusion for small businesses. The states are fighting the Trump administration’s request, which is still pending before the Federal Circuit. Today, the states also appealed a procedural part of the CIT’s order to make sure they retain the legal standing to keep challenging unlawful tariffs in court.

The case is led by Oregon Attorney General Rayfield, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Also joining the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the Governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

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