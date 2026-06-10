NCRI-US: World Cup 2026, Los Angeles Press Conference and Photo Exhibition on the Repression of Athletes in Iran

LA Press Conference by former members of Iran's National Football Team calling on FIFA to expel Iran's federation for the murder of athletes Habib Khabiri the former captain of Iranian national football team was executed in 1984 for his affiliation with the main Iranian opposition movement, the MEK. Forouzan Abdi, the former captain of Iranian Women's National Volleyball Team was executed in 1988 for her affiliation with the main Iranian opposition movement, the MEK. Babak Alipour, a rock climber was executed in March 2026 for his affiliation with the main Iranian opposition movement, the MEK. Sasan Azadvar, a karate champion, was arrested during the January 2026 uprising and executed in April 2026

FIFA Must Expel IRGC-Controlled Iranian Football Federation

FIFA Must Expel IRGC-Controlled Iranian Football Federation” — NCRI-US

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, June 10, 2026, on the eve of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a press conference and photo exhibition will be held in Los Angeles, calling on FIFA to suspend and expel the Iranian regime from international football for its interference, systematic suppression of athletes, and violation of FIFA's governing statutes.

Some renowned former members of Iran’s National Football Team, as well as other athletes, will share their experiences at the conference. An extensive photo exhibit will highlight the stories of athletes who have been killed by the regime.

Speakers will present evidence demonstrating the direct interference of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iran's football and sports institutions.

As the world's attention turns to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, members of the Iranian American community in Southern California will also hold a march following the press conference. Carrying portraits of athletes killed or executed, including those during Iran's January 2026 uprising, participants will honor their courage and sacrifice.

#FIFAWorldCup #WorldCup2026

WHEN: Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - 11:00 a.m. PDT

WHERE: Los Angeles, CA

WHO: Athletes and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US)

For Media Inquiry, Please CONTACT: media@ncrius.org

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