Voters can meet candidates, get ice cream, and adopt a pet

County Director of Elections Kurt Bahr will announce his official projection for voter turnout in the August primary at a candidates forum that will also feature free ice cream, mock elections for kids and pets to adopt.

“Unlike some August primaries, this one is attracting a lot of interest, and I’ll tell you just how many voters we are projecting based on the latest numbers,” Bahr says.

The event called “Sundaes on Sunday” is set for Sunday, June 14 from 2-5 p.m. at the St. Charles County Election Headquarters, 397 Turner Boulevard, St. Peters.

Every candidate on the ballot is invited to host a table to meet voters. More than 100 candidates are on the August ballot.

The August 4 primary in St. Charles County features several contested races from top to bottom, including the race for County Executive.

Visitors can enjoy free ice cream sundaes while they meet the candidates and tour election headquarters.

Children are invited to learn about elections by voting on realistic ballots, selecting their favorite superheroes or ice cream flavors, and then feeding their ballots through a scanner to tally results.

Visitors can also meet a number of puppies and other pets ready for adoption on site. The St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center will introduce you to some of its latest pets looking for a new home, and staff can process the adoption paperwork on the spot.

“This event has something for everyone,” Bahr says. “It’s got democracy, dessert, and dogs.”