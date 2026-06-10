Community Oncology Alliance Advocates Converge on Capitol Hill to Protect Patient Access to Affordable Cancer Care

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COA Advocates Urge Congress to Advance Bipartisan Policies that Protect Patient Access to Independent Community Oncology Care

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) convened nearly 100 advocates in Washington, D.C., today to ask Congress to support bipartisan policy solutions that help lower costs and increase access to care for patients of independent community oncology practices. COA advocates included patients, survivors, caregivers, clinicians, pharmacists, pharmacy team members, and practice leaders from 28 states.During meetings across Capitol Hill today, advocates are asking Congress to prioritize three goals:Ensure Patient Access. Declining Medicare reimbursement and rising practice costs threaten patient access to local cancer care. Advocates urged Congress to pass a technical fix to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and support the Protecting Patient Access to Cancer and Complex Therapies Act (H.R. 4299). They’re also pushing Congress to link physician reimbursement to the Medicare Economic Index (MEI) and require CMS to address 2026 payment shortfalls that jeopardize access to community-based radiation therapy.Increase Patient Affordability. Patients often pay significantly more for the same cancer service in a hospital outpatient department than in an independent community oncology practice. At the same time, hospitals participating in the 340B Drug Pricing Program purchase medicines at substantial discounts but are not required to pass those savings directly to patients. Advocates called on Congress to implement site-neutral payment policies and reform the 340B program to ensure savings benefit patients.Remove Obstacles. Patients should receive timely cancer care without interference from insurers or pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). Advocates urged Congress to pass the Seniors’ Access to Critical Medications Act (H.R. 2484) and address harmful PBM practices, including mandatory mail order requirements, burdensome utilization management, and step therapy policies that can delay or disrupt treatment.“Congress has an opportunity to advance practical solutions that strengthen patient access to affordable, high-quality cancer care,” said Nicolas Ferreyros, managing director of COA. “Today, COA advocates are meeting with lawmakers to share firsthand experiences and urge action on policies that help patients receive the care they need, when and where they need it.”COA advocates gather several times a year to meet with members of Congress. To learn more about COA, visit CommunityOncology.org , and to get involved in CPAN, visit communityoncology.org/coa-initiatives/cpan/ ###About the Community Oncology AllianceThe Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. Learn more about COA at www.communityoncology.org About the COA Patient Advocacy Network (CPAN)The Community Oncology Alliance Patient Advocacy Network (CPAN) is a chapter-based national advocacy organization committed to raising awareness of independent, community cancer care centers and how national and local health care policy issues may affect patient care. CPAN advocates include patients, survivors, caregivers, and members of the oncology care team who share personal stories so policymakers and the community can understand the importance of personalized, affordable cancer care close to where patients live and work. Sign up to become an advocate or find your local chapter at communityoncology.org/coa-initiatives/cpan/.

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