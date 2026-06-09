Election Officials Monitoring Severe Weather During Election Day

State and county election officials are closely monitoring forecasted severe weather conditions expected to impact North Dakota during voting at polling locations across the state later today and into the evening. Voting in all locations will proceed as scheduled. Election officials are working with emergency management partners and polling place staff to ensure voters can safely cast their ballots and that election operations continue without interruption.

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