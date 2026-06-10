Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church Houston Celebrates Pride with Limitless Revival June 12-14, 2026

Pride Celebration - Limitless Revival at Houston Resurrection MCC June 12-14

Three days of worship. Three powerful messages. Attendees are set to experience Limitless Grace, Hope, and Love at Resurrection MCC's Pride Revival June 12–14.

Limitless Revival is a celebration of God's boundless love. We invite everyone to join us for a weekend of worship, inspiration, and community where all are welcome and all belong.” — Jackie Marshall, Vice Moderator, Resurrection MCC Board

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church (Resurrection MCC) invites the Houston community and visitors from across the region to celebrate Pride Month through a powerful weekend of worship, music, inspiration, and spiritual renewal during its Limitless Revival, taking place June 12–14, 2026.The three-day celebration will feature live band music, a powerful vocal team, and a choir of diverse voices from the local community. Together, they are preparing a weekend of dynamic, spirit-filled worship, led by Resurrection MCC Director of Worship, Cassandra White.The weekend will also feature special guest preacher, the nationally recognized Rev. Dr. Sande Bailey-Gwinn of Atlanta, Georgia.Each service is designed to inspire, encourage, and remind participants that God's grace, hope, and love know no limits.The revival begins on Friday, June 12, at 7:00 PM with the theme "Limitless Grace." Rev. Dr. Bailey-Gwinn will share a message centered on the abundant grace of God and the power of faith to transform lives. Through worship, music, and community, attendees will be invited to experience a renewed sense of purpose, belonging, and spiritual connection.The celebration continues on Saturday, June 13, at 7:00 PM with the theme "Hope." In a world often marked by uncertainty and division, this service will focus on the enduring promise of hope that sustains individuals, families, and communities. Through uplifting music and an inspiring message, participants will be encouraged to look forward with renewed faith and confidence.The revival concludes on Sunday, June 14, at 11:00 AM with the theme "Love." This culminating worship service will celebrate the boundless love of God that calls people into deeper connection with one another and with their faith. The message will serve as a reminder that love remains the foundation of authentic Christian community and spiritual transformation.Limitless Revival is an opportunity for people to come together to celebrate, worship, and experience spiritual renewal during Pride Month. It represents a call to longtime people of faith, those searching for a church home, or simply seeking encouragement and community fellowship.Resurrection MCC is part of the worldwide Metropolitan Community Churches (MCC) , a global Christian denomination founded in 1968 with a mission to embody and proclaim God's inclusive love for all people. Today, MCC serves communities around the world through ministries grounded in faith, justice, inclusion, and compassion.Located in Houston's Heights neighborhood, Resurrection MCC welcomes people from all cultures, backgrounds, and faith traditions. The church is known for its commitment to creating a spiritual home where everyone is valued, respected, and encouraged to grow in their faith.Limitless Revival Schedule:Friday, June 12 | 7:00 PMLimitless GraceSaturday, June 13 | 7:00 PMHopeSunday, June 14 | 11:00 AMLoveLocationResurrection Metropolitan Community Church2025 W. 11th StreetHouston, Texas 77008All services are free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a guest.For more information, visit Resurrection MCC online or follow Resurrection MCC on social media.About Resurrection MCCResurrection Metropolitan Community Church is a vibrant and inclusive Christian congregation serving Houston, Texas. As part of the global Metropolitan Community Churches denomination, Resurrection MCC seeks to create a welcoming spiritual home where all people can experience God's love, build authentic community, and grow in faith.

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