IQNOX to Participate in INCOSE International Symposium 2026 in Yokohama, Japan

John G. Tesmer, Chief Operating Officer, will represent IQNOX at the global systems engineering event and present 'IQNECT: Elevating Traceability.'

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- John G. Tesmer, Chief Operating Officer, will represent IQNOX at the INCOSE International Symposium 2026 , taking place June 13–18 at Pacifico Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan.The INCOSE International Symposium brings together systems engineering practitioners, researchers, educators, and industry leaders from around the world to share research, exchange ideas, and advance the discipline of systems engineering. This year’s theme, “Beyond Digital Engineering: Seeking Wa in SE,” focuses on the harmony between emerging technologies, human creativity, Kansei, and the future of systems engineering practice.For IQNOX, participation in the symposium reflects a continued commitment to contributing to the global systems engineering community and staying closely aligned with the future direction of the discipline. Through its involvement with INCOSE and the Corporate Advisory Board, IQNOX is engaging with the conversations, research, and industry priorities shaping the next generation of systems engineering.“INCOSE brings together the people who are actively defining where systems engineering is headed,” said John G. Tesmer, Chief Operating Officer at IQNOX. “For IQNOX, this is about more than attending an event. It is an opportunity to listen, contribute, and understand how the discipline is evolving so we can continue building tools, services, and strategies that help engineering organizations solve real-world complexity.”At the symposium, Tesmer will present “ IQNECT : Elevating Traceability,” a session focused on redefining traceability as a foundational engineering primitive. The presentation will explore how modern engineering organizations can move beyond disconnected data, manual impact analysis, and fragmented workflows toward intelligent, relationship-driven systems that understand how requirements, design, risk, testing, and validation interact.IQNECT, IQNOX’s engineering intelligence platform, is designed to help teams connect engineering data across systems and make traceability more usable, visible, and actionable. With support for connected ALM and PLM environments, IQNECT helps organizations create a more unified view of product development and use AI to improve how teams search, analyze, understand, and act on complex engineering information.“The future of systems engineering will require more than digitizing existing processes,” Tesmer added. “Engineering teams need connected information, intelligent tooling, and a clearer understanding of how every decision impacts the larger system. That is the direction IQNECT is built around.”IQNOX will use insights from INCOSE IS 2026 as one important input into its continued product and consulting roadmap. By engaging with the systems engineering community at a global level, IQNOX aims to ensure its solutions remain aligned with the needs of organizations working in increasingly complex, regulated, and fast-moving engineering environments.As digital engineering continues to evolve, IQNOX remains focused on helping organizations modernize with clarity, improve traceability, reduce risk, and scale engineering intelligence across the product lifecycle.About: IQNOX is a trusted technical advisor and guide for AI-powered digital transformation. As a PTC partner with deep expertise across Codebeamer, Windchill, ThingWorx, ALM, PLM, IoT, and custom software development, IQNOX helps organizations modernize engineering processes, improve traceability, reduce risk, and scale with confidence. IQNOX serves teams across regulated and complex industries including MedTech, automotive, aerospace, and industrial systems.

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