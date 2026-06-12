Christopher Fleming's Debut Album 'Boogie Man Blues' Available Worldwide Today

The Debut Album Boogie Man Blues by 515 Collective Christopher Fleming resting at home after chemotherapy during 2024 - 2025 Christopher Fleming listening to one of the tracks in the studio.

The 21-song supernatural blues album by the television personality and paranormal investigator is now available on Apple iTunes and Amazon Music.

During my AML leukemia battle, music made me feel good, it gave me a purpose beyond the hospital walls. Writing songs took my mind off loss and pain and put hope into something meaningful.” — Christopher Fleming

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHICAGO, IL — 515 Collective and Soul Man Music Group, LLC announce the worldwide release of Boogie Man Blues, the debut album from internationally known paranormal investigator, television personality, author, artist, and speaker Christopher Fleming.Available today through Apple iTunes and Amazon Music , Boogie Man Blues is a 21-song blues album inspired by a lifetime of paranormal experiences, spiritual exploration, personal resilience, and Fleming's battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).Known for his appearances on television programs including Dead Famous, Psychic Kids, Ghost Hunters, Ghost Adventures, Spooked Scotland, Haunted Ireland, and Help! My House Is Haunted, on such channels as Travel Channel, Discovery, SciFi, A&E, HBO MAX, Fleming has spent more than two decades investigating reports of ghosts, hauntings, spirit communication, consciousness, and unexplained phenomena on TV around the world.Those experiences became the inspiration for Boogie Man Blues, a collection of original songs that blends traditional blues influences with supernatural storytelling, folklore, humor, redemption, hope, and the mysteries of life after death."Today is incredibly meaningful for me," said Fleming. "What began as songwriting during chemotherapy treatments to take my mind off the diagnosis and pain eventually became a complete album. These songs reflect my expression of real experiences, personal challenges, and questions about life, death, and what may exist beyond our physical reality. I hope listeners connect with the stories and emotions behind the music."Written during treatment and recovery from AML leukemia, the album explores themes of perseverance, transformation, grief, healing, faith, spirits, and humanity's enduring fascination with the unknown.Featured songs include Good Ole' Henry, inspired by a childhood paranormal encounter with a ghost; Talking Through the Ouija Board, a spiritual exploration of spirit communication; Why Do Ghosts Got the Blues?, which imagines the emotional lives of spirits; and Boogie Man Come Out at Night, a supernatural blues tale rooted in fear, folklore and facing the dark.Boogie Man Blues also showcases a modern approach to music production. All song titles, concepts, and lyrics were written by Christopher Fleming, who directed and produced the project using a combination of traditional songwriting methods, emerging AI-assisted music technologies, professional studio production, and collaborative musicianship.This hybrid album underwent extensive editing, arrangement, engineering, mixing, and enhancement at Waysound Recording Studio in Fox River Grove, Illinois. Additional contributions include guitar, piano, percussion, backing vocals, and studio production support. The album was mastered by Michael Fossenkemper at TurtleTone Studio in New York City."This collective project represents the intersection of storytelling, technology, musicianship, and creativity," Fleming said. "The tools may be modern, but the heart of the album remains timeless: telling stories through a lens and genre that moves people."The digital version of Boogie Man Blues is available now through Apple iTunes and Amazon Music.Physical editions include:• Boogie Man Blues Digipak CD — Available Now through Amazon and Spinney Media • Limited Edition Splash-Colored Double Vinyl LP — Available for preorder through ChristopherFleming.com with shipping expected in August 2026• Official 515 Collective merchandise, including T-shirts and collectibles, available through ChristopherFleming.comThe album marks the debut release from 515 Collective, a music project founded by Fleming to explore themes of spirituality, consciousness, paranormal phenomena, transformation, and the human experience through music.Listeners can learn more, purchase music, preorder vinyl, and explore merchandise at ChristopherFleming.com.About Christopher FlemingChristopher Fleming is an internationally recognized paranormal investigator, television personality, spiritual consultant and artist. For most of his life, he has investigated reports of hauntings, spirit communication, consciousness, and unexplained phenomena while appearing over two decades on numerous television programs, podcasts, while speaking at conferences, universities and live events worldwide. He recently survived a terminal diagnosis of AML Leukemia and has spent his time recovering from the intense treatment.Media Contact:Christopher FlemingSoul Man Music Group, LLC[SoulManMusicGroup@iCloud.com] (mailto:SoulManMusicGroup@iCloud.com)ChristopherFleming.com###

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