Hoffman Backs Ticket Marketplace Consumer Protections, Looks to Curb Prevalence of ‘Ghost Tickets’ and Bot Farms

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, is aiming to make online ticket marketplaces better for consumers, supporting efforts to prohibit the practice of “ghost tickets” and cracking down on the use of automated bot farms that limit ticket availability and drive up prices.

“As we enter the summer months, many people are looking to purchase tickets for games or concerts, but are increasingly frustrated by scammers and scalpers using technology to rig the system against them,” Hoffman said. “Residents deserve a fair deal, so I’m supporting commonsense protections that will cut down on these speculative practices and help people get to their event.”

House Bill 4984 would prohibit ticket resellers from selling or offering for sale a ticket that the reseller does not own or have constructive possession of at the time of listing. These “ghost tickets” can leave purchasers empty handed, and the Hoffman-backed proposal requires ticket resale marketplaces ensure that the ticket reseller is compliant.

Senate Bill 318 looks to stop the use of automated bot farm programs to mass purchase tickets online, preventing fans from accessing tickets and forcing them to pay more on the resale market. The Hoffman-supported Prohibition on Bots Purchasing Tickets Act bans the use of bots to buy tickets in excess of posted limits of online ticket sales or to circumvent electronic queues and other waiting periods.

“These proposals create needed safeguards for consumers and offer recourse for bad actors to be held accountable,” Hoffman said. “You shouldn’t have to pay more because you’re competing with a computer, or be left empty handed at the venue’s doors because of a scammer. Let’s responsibly clean up the marketplace, and let people get back to enjoying the games and concerts they love.”

Both House Bill 4984 and Senate Bill 318 passed with bipartisan support, and will be sent to the governor for final approval.

For more information, please contact RepJayHoffman@gmail.com.

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