Religious minorities have always been an integral part of India's civilizational fabric - RSS Hosabale in PTI interview

Dattatreya Hosabale Interview by PTI

Hindu Rashtra is rooted in India's civilizational ethos, not theocracy. It values all faiths; religious minorities are an integral part of India

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RSS Friends welcomes and appreciates the recent candid interview and podcast conducted by Press Trust of India (PTI) featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale. The discussion provided an important opportunity to address longstanding misconceptions and media-driven confusion surrounding the term "Hindu Rashtra" and its implications for India's religious minorities.In the interview, Mr. Hosabale explained that the concept of Hindu Rashtra is rooted in India's civilizational ethos and cultural heritage rather than any notion of a theocratic state. He emphasized that the idea encompasses all citizens irrespective of their faith and is founded on values of mutual respect, coexistence, and equal participation in national life.RSS Friends particularly welcomes Mr. Hosabale's clarification that religious minorities have always been an integral part of India's civilizational fabric and that the RSS does not view citizenship, rights, or national belonging through a religious lens. His remarks help counter persistent efforts by certain commentators and ideological groups to portray Hindu Rashtra as exclusionary or incompatible with India's pluralistic traditions."The PTI interview provides a valuable platform for audiences in India and around the world to hear directly from one of the RSS's senior leaders rather than through secondary interpretations," said a spokesperson for RSS Friends. "Mr. Hosabale's explanation reinforces what the RSS has consistently maintained: that India's civilizational identity is inclusive, diverse, and respectful of all communities."The clarification comes at a time when public discourse on India's cultural identity is often influenced by selective narratives and political interpretations. RSS Friends believes informed dialogue based on primary sources and direct engagement is essential for fostering a better understanding of the RSS, its philosophy, and its vision for society.RSS Friends encourages scholars, journalists, policymakers, and members of the public to review the full interview and related explanatory materials to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the subject.________________________________About RSS FriendsRSS Friends is an independent platform dedicated to promoting informed understanding and constructive dialogue about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), its history, philosophy, service activities, and contributions to society. Through research, educational initiatives, publications, and public engagement, RSS Friends seeks to encourage fact-based discussions and address misconceptions about the RSS and related topics.For more information, visit https://rssfriends.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.