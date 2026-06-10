MLife Music Group and Mazalito Partner to Amplify Global Unity Through the International Anthem Beautiful Day

Beautiful Day Cover Mike Jean CEO Mazalito

Collaboration Supports Worldwide Music, Cultural Exchange, and Social Impact Initiatives Ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Beautiful Day reflects the values we stand for—bringing people together across cultures, languages, and borders through a shared message of hope.” — Mike Jean, Founder and CEO, MLife Music Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MLife Music Group and Mazalito have announced a strategic partnership to support the global expansion of Beautiful Day , the multicultural anthem bringing together artists from Africa, the Caribbean, and Europe in a celebration of unity, peace, and shared humanity.Released in December 2025, Beautiful Day features an international lineup including Nomcebo Zikode (South Africa), PapaLondon (Cape Verde), Eyo (Haiti), Idd Aziz (Kenya), Mathias Pace (France), and Nicole Cherry (Romania). The song has generated millions of impressions across social media and has resonated with audiences worldwide through its uplifting message and cross-cultural collaboration.As an official sponsor of the project, Mazalito will support a series of global initiatives designed to expand the reach and impact of Beautiful Day through music, sport, and community engagement."At Mazalito, we believe meaningful connections have the power to transform communities," said a spokesperson for Mazalito.The partnership comes as organizers prepare for an ambitious international campaign surrounding the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Planned activities include media appearances, influencer partnerships, community engagement initiatives, and the release of the official Beautiful Day music video."We created Beautiful Day to celebrate what unites us rather than what divides us," said Mike Jean, CEO of MLife Music Group. "Mazalito shares that vision, making them a natural partner as we continue building this movement on a global scale."Beyond entertainment, the initiative supports broader social impact efforts, including children's healthcare programs through Unspoken Smiles and peace-building initiatives inspired by the International Day of Peace.Together, Mazalito and MLife Music Group aim to demonstrate how music, culture, and purpose-driven partnerships can inspire positive change and foster greater global understanding.As the world prepares to gather around sport's biggest stage, Beautiful Day is positioning itself as more than a song—it is becoming a global soundtrack for unity.About MazalitoMazalito is a purpose-driven brand dedicated to fostering connection, community engagement, and positive social impact through strategic partnerships, cultural initiatives, and global storytelling.About MLife Music GroupMLife Music Group is an international music and entertainment company focused on creating culturally diverse projects that connect audiences worldwide through music, innovation, and social impact.

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