Bridgeport physician gains strategic leadership insight as NMRTC Twentynine Palms’ 'CO for a Day'

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Lt. Catherine “Nicole” Thomas, department head of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Detachment (NMRTD) Bridgeport, stepped into the role of commanding officer (CO) for a day at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms on May 21, 2026, gaining firsthand experience in executive-level leadership and command decision-making.

The "CO for a Day" program provides officers with a unique opportunity to observe and participate in the responsibilities of command leadership while broadening their understanding of how strategic decisions impact operations across the organization.

Thomas, who was nominated by her officer-in-charge, said the experience provided valuable insight into the complexity of managing a military treatment facility and supporting readiness across a geographically dispersed enterprise.

"The comprehensive management of many programs and mitigation of issues at the level of the Board of Directors offered a unique perspective of the 'big picture' of how things are done rather than the perspective that is often seen at the department level," Thomas said.

During her time as commanding officer, Thomas participated in senior leadership discussions, observed board proceedings, and gained exposure to the processes that guide personnel management, policy implementation, and organizational priorities.

She said one of her biggest takeaways was understanding how interconnected command programs are and how decisions in one area can affect others throughout the organization.

"There is a broad scope of influence by the command that small changes made in one program could have implications for another program or department," Thomas said. "Additionally, larger priorities at the Defense Health Agency or regional level influence actions and priorities within the command."

As department head at NMRTD Bridgeport, Thomas oversees medical readiness support for Marines and Sailors assigned to Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport while also helping provide virtual Periodic Health Assessments for service members at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, and reserve components. Her team also supports virtual overseas screenings for active-duty service members and dependents assigned to Twentynine Palms.

The visit also allowed Thomas to reconnect with colleagues at the command headquarters and strengthen relationships built primarily through phone calls and email correspondence.

"It was great to be able to walk around to see everyone face to face that I previously had only communicated via phone or email," Thomas said. "I strongly believe that putting a face to a name is invaluable for workplace relationships and teamwork within a command."

In addition to participating in leadership activities, Thomas took advantage of the opportunity to maintain her clinical skills by seeing patients alongside staff members in the obstetrics and gynecology clinic.

Capt. Janiese Cleckley, commanding officer of NMRTC Twentynine Palms, said Thomas embraced the experience and demonstrated a strong desire to understand command-level operations.

"I feel Lt. Thomas was highly effective and proactive as 'CO for a day,'" Cleckley said. "It was a great asset to have a doctor from a branch health clinic detachment at the helm, and she took full advantage of the opportunity to expand her strategic perspective."

Cleckley noted that Thomas observed how command decisions are made through participation in boards and discussions while also gaining a deeper understanding of how higher-level policies and directives influence military treatment facilities.

According to Cleckley, the program also reinforces an important message for personnel assigned throughout the command's detached locations.

"The primary benefit of this experience is reinforcing that while we are geographically dispersed, we are one command," Cleckley said. "It is critical to ensure that all our staff, regardless of their location, are included in command-wide initiatives for officer and staff development."

Cleckley added that bringing officers from branch clinics into command leadership experiences creates a valuable exchange of perspectives while strengthening communication and collaboration across the enterprise.

"She can now take these strategic insights back to her detachment, serving as a vital liaison to explain the 'why' behind command decisions and helping to better align her local team with our broader organizational goals," Cleckley said.

The "CO for a Day" initiative supports Navy Medicine's commitment to leader development by providing emerging leaders with opportunities to broaden their understanding of operational medicine, strategic planning, and command management while fostering greater cohesion across geographically separated commands.