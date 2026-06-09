Fort McCoy’s East Barracks Project reaches 98 percent complete, nearing final turnover

Construction of Fort McCoy’s newest transient-training barracks has reached another significant milestone as the installation’s East Barracks Project achieved 98 percent completion by the end of May 2026, according to a recent update from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The project continues to advance toward final completion and eventual occupancy as crews work through final commissioning activities, punch-list corrections, and remaining modifications.

Nathan Butts, project engineer with the Army Corps of Engineers, reported May 29 that the project was 98 percent complete both in scheduled and actual progress.

Project records also showed 106 requests for information had been answered with none remaining under review, while 828 construction submittals had been completed and only six remained in review.

Current work includes completion of mechanical commissioning requirements, correction of punch-list items throughout the facility, parking-lot sealant operations, and processing of an approved mechanical modification proposal. In addition, 36 newly installed doors have been painted and are awaiting final hardware installation to complete the modification effort.

The $27.3 million East Barracks Project has been one of Fort McCoy’s largest ongoing military construction efforts. It was previously reported the project reached 97 percent completion at the end of April and was entering its final phase of construction.

The project was awarded to L.S. Black Constructors LLC in February 2024 with construction beginning later that spring. Once completed, the more than 60,000-square-foot facility will provide housing for up to 400 Soldiers training at the installation.

The new barracks represents another major step in Fort McCoy’s long-term modernization of troop housing and quality-of-life facilities. Over the past several years, the installation has transformed the 1600 block area of its cantonment with new barracks, brigade headquarters facilities, and officer quarters projects replacing or supplementing aging infrastructure dating back to World War II.

In support of those efforts, several historic 1942-era barracks buildings were relocated in 2025 to make room for additional construction and future development.

Master planning efforts at Fort McCoy have focused on creating a more modern and efficient troop-housing environment based on the Army’s Operational Readiness Training Complex concept. The design consolidates facilities into multi-story structures that support a more walkable training environment while reducing utility and maintenance costs.

Previous Fort McCoy planning documents outlined a long-term vision that includes four new barracks buildings, multiple brigade headquarters facilities, and officer quarters projects in the same area.

The East Barracks Project is also part of a broader wave of military construction that continues to strengthen Fort McCoy’s ability to support Army readiness. Along with the recently completed $28.08 million South Barracks Project and the ongoing $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project, the East Barracks facility expands the installation’s capacity to support the more than 100,000 service members who train at Fort McCoy during a typical year.

Beyond its training value, construction investment continues to generate substantial economic benefits for Wisconsin and surrounding communities. Fort McCoy officials reported the installation’s total economic impact reached approximately $1.6 billion in fiscal year 2024, an increase from $1.38 billion in fiscal year 2023.

Since fiscal year 2019, more than $310 million has been invested in new construction projects involving buildings and ranges across the installation. During the same period, more than $1.47 billion has been invested in operating costs, including maintenance, utilities, construction support, contracts, supplies, services, and personnel.

Fort McCoy officials have noted that many construction contracts have been awarded to regional firms, allowing military construction funding to support local economies while improving installation infrastructure.

The continued progress of the East Barracks Project also supports Fort McCoy’s new mission, vision, and motto established in 2026. The installation’s mission is to strengthen Total Force readiness as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area. Its vision is to be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.

The installation's motto — “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909” — reflects Fort McCoy's ongoing commitment to preparing service members while modernizing facilities to meet future readiness requirements.

As final commissioning and closeout work continues, the East Barracks Project stands as another visible example of Fort McCoy’s continued growth and modernization. Once completed, the facility will provide Soldiers with modern accommodations while enhancing the installation’s ability to support large-scale training, mobilization, and readiness missions for years to come.

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”