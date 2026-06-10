April Rain, Founder of Digital Rain Marketing Inc. Receives 2026 Automotive Marketing Professional of the Year Award

April Rain Recognized for Innovation and Contributions to the Automotive Tech Community by Pasch Group at the Digital Marketing Strategies Conference

April’s unwavering commitment to advancing the automotive industry while delivering exceptional results for her clients sets a new standard of excellence.” — Brian Pasch

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- April Rain, Chief Magic Officer of Digital Rain Inc., has been honored with the 2026 Automotive Marketing Professional of The Year Award (AMP) in the Allied Industry category at the Digital Marketing Strategies Conference (DMSC26), held April 26–28 in Scottsdale, Arizona.The AMP Awards recognize exceptional achievement, innovation, and measurable impact within the automotive marketing industry. Rain was selected for her leadership in conference marketing strategy, integrated vendor campaign management, and her continued commitment to elevating collaboration and innovation across the automotive technology space.Beyond her contributions to automotive marketing, Rain was recognized for her involvement in and creation of Automotive Tech Industries ( ATI ), an initiative designed to foster innovation, collaboration, and meaningful connections across the automotive technology community.Presented by PCG Digital, the award highlights professionals who are shaping the future of automotive marketing through creativity, execution, and industry leadership.“April’s unwavering commitment to advancing the automotive industry while delivering exceptional results for her clients sets a new standard of excellence,” said Brian Pasch , CEO of Pasch Group. “Her innovative mindset, leadership, and dedication to building meaningful industry relationships exemplify the future of automotive marketing.”In accepting the honor, Rain credited the award to the collective passion, innovation, and commitment that define the Digital Rain Inc. team.“I’m incredibly honored to receive this award,” said April Rain. “This recognition reflects the passion, creativity, and dedication our entire team brings to every client, campaign, and event. At Digital Rain, we’re committed to pushing boundaries, building authentic industry connections, and creating marketing experiences that drive real impact.”About Digital Rain, Inc.Digital Rain Inc. is a full-service marketing, branding, and events agency specializing in strategic marketing campaigns, creative design, social media management, experiential events, and sales activation. The agency partners with brands across automotive, technology, and emerging industries to deliver measurable growth, innovative experiences, and impactful storytelling.About Pasch GroupSince our inception in 2005, the foundations of Pasch Group has been at the forefront of the automotive industry, providing cutting-edge consulting, research, and tech assessment solutions. Our vision is to revolutionize the industry by driving innovation and sustainability, while empowering dealers & OEM’s with strategic insights and actionable solutions, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving market.

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