The Walking Wounded Revised Offers a Faith Based Path to Healing From Abuse and Trauma

The Walking Wounded by Pastor Deborah Ling

Pastor Deborah shares her personal journey of restoration, encouraging readers to overcome shame, embrace healing, and rediscover hope through faith.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor Deborah presents The Walking Wounded Revised: The Healing Journey: Restoring Hope from Your Abusive Past, a deeply personal and faith-centered guide designed to help individuals move beyond the pain of abuse, trauma, and emotional wounds. Drawing from her own experiences and spiritual journey, Pastor Deborah offers readers encouragement, biblical insight, and practical reflection as they pursue healing, restoration, and renewed purpose.

In The Walking Wounded Revised, Pastor Deborah openly shares her story of surviving abuse and overcoming the emotional scars that often accompany traumatic experiences. Through scriptural teaching and personal testimony, the book explores the struggles of bitterness, unforgiveness, shame, and broken relationships while presenting a message of hope grounded in faith. Each chapter is designed to help readers process their experiences and discover how spiritual healing can transform their lives.

The inspiration behind the book comes from the author's own journey through profound hardship and restoration. Having experienced abuse from multiple perpetrators, Pastor Deborah understands the emotional and spiritual challenges that many survivors face. Through her personal healing process, she discovered the importance of forgiveness, faith, and God's love in overcoming the wounds of the past.

At its heart, the book emphasizes that healing is possible regardless of a person's history. Pastor Deborah encourages readers to remove the masks they wear to hide their pain and begin a journey toward freedom and self-acceptance. Through guided reflection questions and biblical principles, the book provides opportunities for personal growth and spiritual renewal while helping readers develop a deeper understanding of their identity and value.

The book is intended for individuals recovering from abuse, trauma, emotional wounds, and broken relationships, as well as those seeking spiritual healing and personal restoration. Pastors, counselors, support groups, ministry leaders, and caregivers will also find it a valuable resource for helping others navigate difficult life experiences. Its compassionate approach offers encouragement for anyone seeking hope and lasting change.

Pastor Deborah is an author, pastor, and faith based mentor dedicated to helping individuals experience healing, freedom, and spiritual growth. Through her ministry and writing, she encourages people to embrace God's love and discover their true identity beyond the pain of their past. The Walking Wounded Revised: The Healing Journey: Restoring Hope from Your Abusive Past reflects her commitment to guiding others toward restoration, hope, and a renewed sense of purpose.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0cElFMcY

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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