What They Are Saying: H.R. 5408, Faster Labor Contracts Act
Opposition to H.R. 5408, Faster Labor Contracts Act, spans the economy, with over 350 organizations—including employee rights advocates, HR professionals, franchise businesses, grocers, retailers, and conservative groups—raising concerns about the bill; here’s what they are saying:
“The FLCA would empower the federal government to dictate the terms of contracts between unions and companies. It runs counter to President Trump’s effort to rein in the federal bureaucracy, threatens the economic viability of businesses, forces contract terms without the consent of employees or employers, and amounts to an unconstitutional taking.”
-Coalition for a Democratic Workplace letter signed by 376 organizations
“The Faster Labor Contracts Act (S. 844 / H.R. 5408) would hand a dangerous new power over to Washington officials: drafting and imposing labor terms on individual private businesses and their employees. Even with the best of intentions, government arbitrators could never wield this abuse-prone power effectively. At a time when Congress and the White House are working to rein in the federal bureaucracy and reduce government overreach, this legislation would move in the opposite direction by inserting Washington directly into private workplace negotiations.”
-Tim Chapman, President, Advancing American Freedom letter signed by 28 organizations
“House Democrats are trying to force the Faster Labor Contracts Act through Congress as a handout for their union boss cronies. This anti-worker legislation, and the discharge petition associated with it, should be rejected.”
-Americans for Tax Reform
“RILA recognizes—and shares—Congress’s concern that prolonged delays in securing first collective bargaining agreements can frustrate employees who have voted to unionize and undermine confidence in the bargaining process. Workers deserve timely, meaningful negotiations that lead to durable agreements. However, while the FLCA intends to address these concerns by quickening the path to the first contract, RILA is concerned that the one-size-fits-all statutory timelines and mandatory backstops risk prioritizing speed over quality and durability of the bargaining process. In industries like retail, where bargaining units can be large and operations are complex, rigid timelines may inadvertently increase conflict, reduce transparency for workers, and lead to outcomes that are less stable and less reflective of employees’ long-term interests.”
-Evan Armstrong, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs, Retail Industry Leaders Association
“Manufacturers in America are concerned with the FLCA’s disregard for the cooperation and mutual respect necessary for successful collective bargaining. Labor law should seek to bolster the relationship between employers, employees, and organized labor rather than give one party an unreasonable advantage. The NAM opposes efforts to mandate compulsory arbitration and urges Congress to vote no on the FLCA, as it hurts workers’ rights, employee-employer relations, and manufacturing competitiveness in the U.S.”
-Charles Crain, Managing Vice President, Policy, National Association of Manufacturers
“The construction industry’s labor relations system frequently relies on local multi-employer bargaining structures that reflect regional market conditions, craft practices, and established area agreements. AGC is concerned the FLCA would disrupt these long-standing practices by shifting leverage away from employers and increasing the likelihood that outside arbitration panels unfamiliar with local construction markets could impose contract terms that fail to reflect the industry or local labor standards.”
-Alex Etchen, Vice President, Government Relations, Associated General Contractors of America
“A sweeping change to private-sector labor law deserves careful review, not a rushed floor vote through a discharge petition. The FLCA also assumes a significant expansion in federal mediation capacity that has not been funded. Congress has considered and declined to enact similar arbitration mechanisms before, including in the Employee Free Choice Act and the PRO Act, and it should reject this proposal as well.”
-Aaron Frazier, Vice President of Public Policy, National Restaurant Association
“The FLCA would fundamentally alter federal labor law by allowing the government to impose the terms of a first collective bargaining agreement if the parties do not reach agreement within 120 days. Under the bill, a government‑appointed arbitration panel could dictate wages, benefits, workplace policies, safety rules and other core terms of employment for up to two years. Government‑mandated contracts would harm both workers and employers. Arbitrators simply lack the knowledge necessary to set workable terms for individual businesses, particularly in a highly competitive, low‑margin industry such as retail. This approach undermines the bedrock principle of voluntary agreement enshrined in the National Labor Relations Act.”
-David French, Executive Vice President, Government Relations, National Retail Federation
“The Faster Labor Contracts Act is not a reasonable or modest labor reform. It advances one of the most controversial elements of the PRO Act agenda: forced first-contract arbitration. It would establish a rushed shot clock that could prevent employees and employers from reaching mutually beneficial or financially viable contracts.”
-Brent Gardner, Chief Government Affairs Officer, Americans for Prosperity
“The Association supports efforts to create new legal frameworks for labor relations that better reflect current workplace realities than the current, significantly outdated approach which is based on antiquated and adversarial industrial relations. Such efforts should be informed by input from all stakeholders that best promotes harmonious and productive labor relations. The FLCA would not achieve these goals, was developed without balanced stakeholder input, and presents serious legal and practical implications. For these reasons, we strongly urge Representatives to oppose its passage.”
-Gregory Hoff, General Counsel, Senior Director, Practice and Policy, CHRO Association
“This legislation is not pro-worker. It is a direct gift to Big Labor. Instead of allowing workers, employers, and unions to negotiate a voluntary agreement, the bill empowers government-appointed arbitrators to dictate wages, benefits, workplace rules, and contract terms. That is not collective bargaining; it is compulsory contracting enforced by the federal government.”
-Scott Parkinson, VP of Government Affairs, Club for Growth
“The Faster Labor Contracts Act is a radical piece of legislation that will dramatically expand the federal government’s size, increase its involvement in the operations of small businesses nationwide, and give government bureaucrats the power to determine which businesses survive and which close.”
-Adam Temple, Senior Vice President for Advocacy, National Federation of Independent Business
“The FLCA will give arbitrators, who may have limited familiarity with the wholesale distribution industry, the authority to establish terms governing wages, benefits, leave policies, work rules, and safety-related procedures. The wholesale distribution industry is comprised of 19 sectors, all of which require their own unique considerations around their operations. As a result, arbitrators could be empowered to impose work and safety rules that are not adequately tailored to a facility's specific operations, creating significant operational challenges and unintended consequences. Arbitrators also are not required to take into consideration if the contract they impose is financially viable for the business. If the arbitrators finalize a contract that results in workforce reductions, facility closures, or even bankruptcy, there is no recourse for either party.”
-Brian Wild, Chief Government Relations Officer, National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors
For a fact sheet on the Faster Labor Contracts Act, click HERE.
“The FLCA would empower the federal government to dictate the terms of contracts between unions and companies. It runs counter to President Trump’s effort to rein in the federal bureaucracy, threatens the economic viability of businesses, forces contract terms without the consent of employees or employers, and amounts to an unconstitutional taking.”
-Coalition for a Democratic Workplace letter signed by 376 organizations
“The Faster Labor Contracts Act (S. 844 / H.R. 5408) would hand a dangerous new power over to Washington officials: drafting and imposing labor terms on individual private businesses and their employees. Even with the best of intentions, government arbitrators could never wield this abuse-prone power effectively. At a time when Congress and the White House are working to rein in the federal bureaucracy and reduce government overreach, this legislation would move in the opposite direction by inserting Washington directly into private workplace negotiations.”
-Tim Chapman, President, Advancing American Freedom letter signed by 28 organizations
“House Democrats are trying to force the Faster Labor Contracts Act through Congress as a handout for their union boss cronies. This anti-worker legislation, and the discharge petition associated with it, should be rejected.”
-Americans for Tax Reform
“RILA recognizes—and shares—Congress’s concern that prolonged delays in securing first collective bargaining agreements can frustrate employees who have voted to unionize and undermine confidence in the bargaining process. Workers deserve timely, meaningful negotiations that lead to durable agreements. However, while the FLCA intends to address these concerns by quickening the path to the first contract, RILA is concerned that the one-size-fits-all statutory timelines and mandatory backstops risk prioritizing speed over quality and durability of the bargaining process. In industries like retail, where bargaining units can be large and operations are complex, rigid timelines may inadvertently increase conflict, reduce transparency for workers, and lead to outcomes that are less stable and less reflective of employees’ long-term interests.”
-Evan Armstrong, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs, Retail Industry Leaders Association
“Manufacturers in America are concerned with the FLCA’s disregard for the cooperation and mutual respect necessary for successful collective bargaining. Labor law should seek to bolster the relationship between employers, employees, and organized labor rather than give one party an unreasonable advantage. The NAM opposes efforts to mandate compulsory arbitration and urges Congress to vote no on the FLCA, as it hurts workers’ rights, employee-employer relations, and manufacturing competitiveness in the U.S.”
-Charles Crain, Managing Vice President, Policy, National Association of Manufacturers
“The construction industry’s labor relations system frequently relies on local multi-employer bargaining structures that reflect regional market conditions, craft practices, and established area agreements. AGC is concerned the FLCA would disrupt these long-standing practices by shifting leverage away from employers and increasing the likelihood that outside arbitration panels unfamiliar with local construction markets could impose contract terms that fail to reflect the industry or local labor standards.”
-Alex Etchen, Vice President, Government Relations, Associated General Contractors of America
“A sweeping change to private-sector labor law deserves careful review, not a rushed floor vote through a discharge petition. The FLCA also assumes a significant expansion in federal mediation capacity that has not been funded. Congress has considered and declined to enact similar arbitration mechanisms before, including in the Employee Free Choice Act and the PRO Act, and it should reject this proposal as well.”
-Aaron Frazier, Vice President of Public Policy, National Restaurant Association
“The FLCA would fundamentally alter federal labor law by allowing the government to impose the terms of a first collective bargaining agreement if the parties do not reach agreement within 120 days. Under the bill, a government‑appointed arbitration panel could dictate wages, benefits, workplace policies, safety rules and other core terms of employment for up to two years. Government‑mandated contracts would harm both workers and employers. Arbitrators simply lack the knowledge necessary to set workable terms for individual businesses, particularly in a highly competitive, low‑margin industry such as retail. This approach undermines the bedrock principle of voluntary agreement enshrined in the National Labor Relations Act.”
-David French, Executive Vice President, Government Relations, National Retail Federation
“The Faster Labor Contracts Act is not a reasonable or modest labor reform. It advances one of the most controversial elements of the PRO Act agenda: forced first-contract arbitration. It would establish a rushed shot clock that could prevent employees and employers from reaching mutually beneficial or financially viable contracts.”
-Brent Gardner, Chief Government Affairs Officer, Americans for Prosperity
“The Association supports efforts to create new legal frameworks for labor relations that better reflect current workplace realities than the current, significantly outdated approach which is based on antiquated and adversarial industrial relations. Such efforts should be informed by input from all stakeholders that best promotes harmonious and productive labor relations. The FLCA would not achieve these goals, was developed without balanced stakeholder input, and presents serious legal and practical implications. For these reasons, we strongly urge Representatives to oppose its passage.”
-Gregory Hoff, General Counsel, Senior Director, Practice and Policy, CHRO Association
“This legislation is not pro-worker. It is a direct gift to Big Labor. Instead of allowing workers, employers, and unions to negotiate a voluntary agreement, the bill empowers government-appointed arbitrators to dictate wages, benefits, workplace rules, and contract terms. That is not collective bargaining; it is compulsory contracting enforced by the federal government.”
-Scott Parkinson, VP of Government Affairs, Club for Growth
“The Faster Labor Contracts Act is a radical piece of legislation that will dramatically expand the federal government’s size, increase its involvement in the operations of small businesses nationwide, and give government bureaucrats the power to determine which businesses survive and which close.”
-Adam Temple, Senior Vice President for Advocacy, National Federation of Independent Business
“The FLCA will give arbitrators, who may have limited familiarity with the wholesale distribution industry, the authority to establish terms governing wages, benefits, leave policies, work rules, and safety-related procedures. The wholesale distribution industry is comprised of 19 sectors, all of which require their own unique considerations around their operations. As a result, arbitrators could be empowered to impose work and safety rules that are not adequately tailored to a facility's specific operations, creating significant operational challenges and unintended consequences. Arbitrators also are not required to take into consideration if the contract they impose is financially viable for the business. If the arbitrators finalize a contract that results in workforce reductions, facility closures, or even bankruptcy, there is no recourse for either party.”
-Brian Wild, Chief Government Relations Officer, National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors
For a fact sheet on the Faster Labor Contracts Act, click HERE.
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