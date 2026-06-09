Walberg to Hold Hearing on Superintendents Breaking Trust in America's Schools — Tomorrow at 10:15
Credentialed media planning to cover the hearing need to RSVP to Sara@mail.house.gov
Tomorrow, at 10:15 a.m., the Committee on Education and Workforce, chaired by Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), will hold a hearing titled "Breaking Trust: Attacks on Parental Rights, Inappropriate Content, and Legal Abuses in America’s Schools."
What:
Full Committee hearing titled "Breaking Trust: Attacks on Parental Rights, Inappropriate Content, and Legal Abuses in America’s Schools"
When:
10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2026
Where:
2175 Rayburn House Office Building
Witness:
- Dr. Aaron Spence, Superintendent, Loudoun County Public Schools
- Dr. Maria Su, Superintendent, San Francisco Unified School District
- Mr. Johnathan Smith, Managing Director, Education and Federal Strategic Advocacy, National Center for Youth Law
- Dr. Macquline King, Superintendent and CEO, Chicago Public Schools
Press:
Credentialed media planning to cover the hearing need to RSVP to Sara@mail.house.gov. The hearing is open to the press and will be live-streamed on the Committee’s YouTube page.
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