Walberg to Hold Hearing on Superintendents Breaking Trust in America's Schools — Tomorrow at 10:15

Tomorrow, at 10:15 a.m., the Committee on Education and Workforce, chaired by Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), will hold a hearing titled "Breaking Trust: Attacks on Parental Rights, Inappropriate Content, and Legal Abuses in America’s Schools."



What:

Full Committee hearing titled "Breaking Trust: Attacks on Parental Rights, Inappropriate Content, and Legal Abuses in America’s Schools"



When:

10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Where:

2175 Rayburn House Office Building



Witness:

Dr. Aaron Spence , Superintendent, Loudoun County Public Schools

, Superintendent, Loudoun County Public Schools Dr. Maria Su , Superintendent, San Francisco Unified School District

, Superintendent, San Francisco Unified School District Mr. Johnathan Smith, Managing Director, Education and Federal Strategic Advocacy, National Center for Youth Law

Managing Director, Education and Federal Strategic Advocacy, National Center for Youth Law Dr. Macquline King, Superintendent and CEO, Chicago Public Schools

Press:

Credentialed media planning to cover the hearing need to RSVP to Sara@mail.house.gov. The hearing is open to the press and will be live-streamed on the Committee’s YouTube page.



###

