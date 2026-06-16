Kansas PACE Launches Caregiver Burnout Campaign

PACE Center locations in Kansas, June, 2026 PACE participant and Registered Nurse, at Ascension Living HOPE, Kansas

Raising Awareness of the Emotional Stress of Caregiving for Elders

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kansas PACE has launched new public service announcements in English and Spanish to raise awareness of the severe emotional toll of family caregiving.While families traditionally step up to care for aging loved ones at home, new data reveals that 40% of these family caregivers suffer from high emotional stress.To combat this public health challenge, Kansas PACE is increasing awareness of community resources designed to support not just the older adult, but the loving family members who care for them."Our mission is simple: help seniors live safely at home. PACE is a complete care team of doctors, nurses, and therapists who work together to make life better," said Billy D. Persinger, Jr., Consortium Manager at Kansas PACE. "But equally important is the peace of mind it brings to families.""Families build their lives around caregiving to keep loved ones safe, yet we often see families push themselves to the breaking point," Persinger continued. "Ignoring your own medical and mental health to care for an aging parent is physically dangerous, and it is a crisis PACE can prevent."PACE provides older adults with complete medical care, transportation, social activities and help at home. Crucially, PACE gives family caregivers a break by bringing loved ones to the PACE center at least one day a week, and by providing needed in-home care for elders.By offering this full support, PACE significantly reduces the daily pressure on family caregivers. Research demonstrates that caregiver stress decreases by up to 65% when families are supported by a PACE program.PACE coordinates all necessary care in one place, serving as a vital lifeline for families navigating complex medical needs.PACE MARKETS IN CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN KANSASPACE serves residents of these counties: Douglas, Franklin, Harvey, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, McPherson, Miami, Nehama, Osage, Pottawatomie, Reno, Rice, Saline, Sedgwick, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, and Wyandotte, Kansas.These residents are served from 8 PACE Centers in Kansas City, Olathe, Lawrence, Emporia, Topeka, Wichita, McPherson and Hutchinson, Kansas.English and Spanish 0:30 video and audio files, and scripts: https://bit.ly/KansasPACEpsa [URL is case sensitive]Interview Availability: Billy D. Persinger, Jr. is the Consortium Manager for Kansas PACE. Mr. Persinger was chief executive over a period of four decades at three Kansas community mental health centers.On-Site Tours: For an inside look at a PACE Center, contact Nitin Khanna at Generations Now, at nitin@generationsnow.net.English Call to Action: The English PSA directs families to call (855) 633-8014 or visit KansasPACE.org.Spanish Call to Action: The Spanish PSA directs families to call (855) 619-1386 or visit KansasPACE.org/es.SUPPORT FOR CALLERSThe Public Service Announcements offer telephone numbers and online resources for a central PACE information line which connects callers with Kansas' three PACE organizations: Midland Care PACE, Bluestem PACE and Ascension Living HOPE. Inquirers who do not reside within the PACE service area of central and Northeastern Kansas will be referred to other state-wide resources.Note on Data Sources: Data regarding family caregiver stress is sourced from AARP And NIC. Data regarding reduction in stress is sourced from Vital Research.ABOUT KANSAS PACEKansas PACE is a statewide collaboration of three nonprofit providers - Midland Care PACE, Ascension Living HOPE, and Bluestem PACE -- working together to raise awareness of PACE. As of December 2025, these combined organizations serve approximately 1,000 participants. PACE is available at 8 locations in central and northeastern Kansas. PACE is the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. More information at KansasPACE.org.

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