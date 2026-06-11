Ally Kayton Expands Sage & Stone Into a Restoration-Centered Women's Wellness Brand

Ally Kayton, DNP, APRN, NNP-BC, RMHI, Founder and Women's Wellness Expert at Sage & Stone Holistic Counseling & Integrative Health. Photo Credit: Andrea Blakesberg Photography

Women navigating postpartum recovery, perimenopause, burnout, or fertility challenges deserve care that looks at all of it, not just one piece. That’s what Sage & Stone is built to offer.” — Ally Kayton

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ally Kayton, RMHI, DNP, APRN, NNP-BC, founder of Sage & Stone Holistic Counseling & Integrative Health, announces the evolution of her practice into a restoration-centered women's wellness brand through the launch of the Sage & Stone Restoration Method™. Kayton, a board-certified neonatal nurse practitioner and trauma-informed mental health counselor with more than 25 years of clinical experience, is expanding the practice to address a gap she has witnessed throughout her career: women who are expected to continue functioning while quietly carrying emotional exhaustion, hormonal imbalance, stress, burnout, and nervous system dysregulation.

Kayton says, “So many women I work with have been told they’re fine. Their labs look normal. Their symptoms are manageable. But they don’t feel like themselves and that matters. I’m dedicated to finding what’s actually driving the exhaustion and the anxiety, and helping women move forward from a place of real understanding.”

Drawing on her decades in high-acuity neonatal medicine and graduate training in clinical mental health counseling, Kayton has developed an approach that treats emotional wellness, hormonal health, and nervous system regulation as interconnected rather than separate specialties.

The expansion reflects Kayton’s growing focus on women navigating burnout, postpartum changes, fertility stress, hormonal shifts, and emotional overwhelm while still being expected to keep functioning at a high level. Sage & Stone is intentionally positioned outside the traditional med spa and trend-driven wellness space, focusing instead on clinically grounded, emotionally intelligent, and whole-person support designed to help women “return to themselves.”

The Sage & Stone Restoration Method™ integrates mental health counseling, nervous system regulation, functional wellness, and hormone-informed care into one personalized restoration plan.

Current offerings at Sage & Stone include integrative wellness consultations, functional lab-based guidance, and women’s emotional wellness counseling. The practice has also expanded into burnout and nervous system support, fertility and postpartum emotional care, and concierge aesthetic wellness services. Structured signature programs and expanded hormone optimization support are in development for 2026.

As part of this expanded model, Kayton is also focused on bringing greater clinical integrity to areas such as hormone support and peptide-based wellness, where care is often fragmented or delivered without appropriate oversight. Her approach centers on trust, personalization and responsible, whole-person care.

Kayton holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice and a Master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. She is credentialed as an Integrative Health Practitioner Level 1 and Level 2, enabling her to identify root causes and mind-body patterns that standard clinical settings often miss.

She adds, “Women navigating postpartum recovery, perimenopause, burnout, or fertility challenges deserve care that looks at all of it, not just one piece. The clinical rigor is there. So is the compassion. That’s what Sage & Stone is built to offer.”

Her work has also been featured in Apple News and published in peer-reviewed journals, including Advances in Neonatal Care and Neonatal Network.

To learn more, visit https://www.sageandstoneholisticcounseling.com or reach Ally Kayton directly at ally@sageandstoneholisticcounseling.com.

About Sage & Stone Holistic Counseling & Integrative Health

Sage & Stone Holistic Counseling & Integrative Health is a restoration-centered women's wellness brand founded by Ally Kayton, RMHI, DNP, APRN, NNP-BC. Based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the practice helps women return to themselves through hormone health, emotional wellness, and nervous system restoration. Through a whole-person approach that blends mental health counseling, functional medicine, and nervous system care, Sage & Stone supports women navigating hormonal, emotional, and life transitions with clinically grounded, personalized care. Drawing on more than 25 years of experience in neonatal and maternal health, Kayton created Sage & Stone to help women move from survival mode into restoration, resilience, and renewed confidence. Learn more at sageandstoneholisticcounseling.com.

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