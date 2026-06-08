Rose Bay Canal Fire burning in Hyde County currently 20% contained as crews work to strengthen containment lines and extinguish hot spots

The Rose Bay Canal Fire burning in Hyde County is currently 455 acres in size and 20% contained. The fire was first reported Tuesday, June 2, and firefighting crews quickly worked to establish containment lines around the fire’s perimeter. However, the presence of deep, organic pocosin soil combined with dry, receptive fuels poses a challenge for responding resources and containment efforts. Minimal spotting led to an increase in acres burned over the weekend, but engaged aerial and ground resources have been successful in catching the fire and limiting its spread.

Firefighters are utilizing heavy equipment, engines and irrigation systems to reinforce containment lines, mop up and extinguish hot spots along the fire’s western perimeter ahead of forecast winds from the northeast. Smoke will continue to impact surrounding communities including Hyde Correctional Facility.

A N.C. Forest Service Type III Incident Management Team (IMT) is in command of the fire with assistance from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Weyerhaeuser and Hyde County Emergency Management. Nearly 70 personnel are assigned to the incident with additional aviation, personnel and equipment resources en route.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Future updates will be contingent on a change in conditions or impact to public safety.