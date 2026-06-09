Scalise: Democrats Once Again Side with Open Borders Over Public Safety

Click here or the image above to view Leader Scalise's full remarks.

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.), and Angel Families to celebrate the passage of the Secure America Act. Leader Scalise highlighted the fact that every House Democrat voted against funding the ICE agents, Border Patrol agents, and law enforcement officers who secure America's border and keep communities safe.

“Today, Democrats proved once again with their voices and with their votes that they want open borders and that they are willing to vote to defund the police. We've seen time and time again, whether it was the defund the police movement years ago in local communities and now here at the federal level, when we had to fight for months during a shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security to properly fund the agency, and especially the law enforcement officers who risk their lives to keep our communities safe and enforce our immigration laws, keeping violent criminals out of our communities.

“When I spoke on the House floor earlier today for the bill, I mentioned, sadly, the many, many victims who have been murdered by people who came here illegally that our Border Patrol agents are trying to stop from coming into our country and trying to find and get out of our country so they can't kill more Americans. And yet every Democrat voted no because they want to defund those very law enforcement officers. It's disgraceful, but it's telling to the American people who want safe communities and deserve safe streets.



“We've worked closely with this president to provide safety in communities to the point where now we have the lowest murder rate in over 100 years. And yet there's still violent criminals out there. There's still terrorists who are trying to commit attacks here on our homeland. That's why we need a fully funded Department of Homeland Security. And Democrats time and time again voted to shut the entire agency down, leading to TSA lines. Let's not forget that. Leading to turmoil for millions of American families. And they don't care. They don't care about those families because all they want to do is continue to fight up here anything President Trump does, including trying to secure the border.

“If President Trump says he's going to secure the border, then they deem that something they will fight against, and they want an open border. Well, that's not where America is. I know we've got families up here who have truly felt the impact of this violence of some of these horrible people that have come into our country and committed some of the most violent crimes. We keep them all in our prayers. We continue to not only pray for them but work and vote to ensure that our Department of Homeland Security has the tools to keep our country safe so this never happens again.”

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