'How AI Saved My Life' | The Human Story Behind the AI Revolution

From adversity to opportunity, How AI Saved My Life reveals how artificial intelligence became a catalyst for learning, growth, and a renewed vision for the future.

From Survival to Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence: Expands Global AI Education Through AI World TV, AI World Journal, and 101 AI World Encyclopedia

AI is not just a technology revolution—it is a human opportunity. Our mission is to help everyone understand, access, and benefit from the future of artificial intelligence.” — Sydney Armani : AI WORLD INSIDER

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology entrepreneur, investor, and AI advocate Sydney Armani, Founder of AI World TV and Chairman & CEO of AI Fintech World Group, has announced his upcoming book, How AI Saved My Life , a personal story of resilience, innovation, and the transformative power of artificial intelligence.Drawing from real-life experiences, the book explores how access to knowledge, research, and emerging technologies helped Armani navigate challenging circumstances and discover new opportunities for personal and professional growth. More than a memoir, the book highlights how AI can empower individuals to learn, adapt, solve problems, and build a better future."AI is not just a technology revolution—it is a human opportunity," said Armani. "My goal is to help people understand that artificial intelligence can be a powerful tool for education, creativity, innovation, and personal empowerment."The book reflects the broader mission behind the AI World ecosystem, which Armani has been building since 2023. The initiative includes AI World TV, AI World Journal, 101 AI World Encyclopedia, AI World Insider, The AI World Podcast, and Rex Agentic AI.Together, these platforms provide news, executive interviews, educational resources, technology analysis, and enterprise insights covering artificial intelligence, AI agents, cybersecurity, blockchain, digital transformation, and emerging technologies. Today, the AI World network reaches more than 300,000 subscribers and technology professionals worldwide.As part of its continued expansion, AI World is preparing to launch AI World TV, a dedicated media platform focused on AI-focused programming, executive interviews, documentaries, enterprise AI case studies, and educational content designed to help audiences better understand how artificial intelligence is reshaping industries and society.A major focus of the platform will be Enterprise AI, highlighting how organizations are using artificial intelligence to improve productivity, strengthen cybersecurity, automate operations, enhance customer experiences, and accelerate innovation.Armani is also developing Rex Agentic AI, an intelligent agent platform designed to support research, automation, business intelligence, and decision-making for businesses and professionals.Looking ahead, AI World plans to collaborate with AI companies, universities, research institutions, and technology innovators to advance AI literacy, responsible adoption, and public understanding of emerging technologies."Our mission is to bridge the gap between advanced AI technologies and everyday understanding," Armani said. "The future of AI should not be built by a select few—it should be understood and shaped by everyone."How AI Saved My Life is expected to be released in October 2026 and will offer readers a unique perspective on the human side of artificial intelligence and its growing impact on lives, careers, businesses, and communities.Interview & Media OpportunitiesSydney Armani is available for media interviews, podcasts, TEDx events, keynote presentations, panel discussions, and industry conferences on topics including Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise AI, Agentic AI, AI Education, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and the Future of Work.Media ContactSydney Armani Founder, AI World TV Chairman & CEO, AI Fintech World GroupEmail: Amani@AIWorld.TVPhone: +1 (650) 753-9000Websites:AI World TV: https://aiworld.tv AI World Journal: https://aiworldjournal.com 101 AI World Encyclopedia: https://101aiworld.com About Sydney ArmaniSydney Armani is a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, investor, technology strategist, publisher, and international keynote speaker with more than three decades of experience in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, blockchain, telecommunications, digital media, and enterprise technology. He is the founder of AI World TV, creator of Rex Agentic AI, and publisher of AI World Journal and the 101 AI World Encyclopedia.

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