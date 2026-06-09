Goodness, Gracie! Helps Children Build Self-Control Through Faith, Fun, and Positive Life Skills

Goodness, Gracie by Kelly Giaquinto

Kelly Giaquinto combines storytelling, prayer, and self-regulation techniques to help young readers develop confidence, calmness, and emotional awareness.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelly Giaquinto presents Goodness, Gracie!, a charming children's picture book that introduces young readers to the importance of self-control through an entertaining and relatable story. Featuring vibrant illustrations by Anissa Carlos, the book follows the adventures of an energetic dog whose enthusiasm often leads to unexpected chaos. Through humor, memorable characters, and meaningful lessons, the story offers children and families a practical approach to developing emotional regulation and positive behavior.

In Goodness, Gracie!, readers meet Gracie, a lovable dog whose boundless energy frequently creates challenges for those around her. From racing through gardens to startling neighborhood wildlife, Gracie's actions leave feathers flying and frustrations growing. As the story unfolds, she learns that having fun also involves considering the experiences of others. The book creatively incorporates prayer and self-regulation breathing techniques, providing young readers with simple tools they can use to manage their emotions and actions in everyday situations.

The inspiration behind the book comes from a desire to help children develop lifelong skills that support emotional well-being and healthy relationships. Recognizing that many children struggle with impulse control and emotional regulation, Giaquinto sought to create a resource that presents these concepts in a way that is both accessible and enjoyable. By blending faith-based principles with practical strategies, the story encourages children to approach challenges with patience, awareness, and confidence.

Beyond its engaging narrative, the book highlights the broader importance of self-control as a foundational life skill. It demonstrates how emotional awareness and thoughtful decision-making can positively influence friendships, family relationships, and everyday experiences. Through Gracie's journey, children learn that self-regulation is not about limiting curiosity or fun but about finding balance and making choices that allow everyone to enjoy shared experiences.

The book is intended for young readers, parents, educators, counselors, and caregivers seeking meaningful resources that support social and emotional learning. Its combination of storytelling, faith-based encouragement, and practical techniques makes it a valuable tool for helping children understand and manage their feelings. Families may find the book particularly useful as a conversation starter about self-control, kindness, and personal responsibility.

Kelly Giaquinto is an author committed to creating stories that inspire personal growth, emotional development, and positive values in children. Working alongside illustrator Anissa Carlos, she brings important life lessons to young audiences through engaging characters and memorable storytelling. With Goodness, Gracie!, Giaquinto offers a thoughtful and uplifting resource designed to help children build confidence, self-awareness, and healthy habits that can benefit them throughout their lives.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0d6TxRIF

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