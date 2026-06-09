RK Logistics Group Appoints Evan Braun as Vice President of Freight Forwarding and Brokerage

Evan Braun, Vice President, Freight Forwarding & Brokerage, RK Logistics Group

Strategic hire supports development of new global brokerage and freight forwarding platform

Evan brings the exact combination of operational depth, customer focus, and international forwarding expertise we need as we accelerate RK’s next stage of international growth.” — Joe MacLean, Chairman and CEO of RK Logistics Group

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RK Logistics Group, a leading provider of specialized logistics, transportation, and supply chain solutions serving high-tech, semiconductor, aerospace, and industrial manufacturers, today announced the appointment of Evan Braun as Vice President of Freight Forwarding and Brokerage.

Braun brings more than 20 years of transportation and logistics experience, with deep expertise in global air and ocean freight forwarding, domestic brokerage operations, and end-to-end supply chain solution design. He has held leadership roles at organizations including Hassett Logistics, MSAS-Exel (now DHL), and most recently Omni Logistics, where he led teams delivering complex, time-definite logistics solutions for global customers.

Throughout his career, Braun has developed and managed high-performance supply chain programs for clients across technology, aerospace, industrial and other sectors, with particular focus on high-value, time-sensitive and mission-critical commodities. His background in operational leadership, customer strategy, and scalable logistics execution will support RK Logistics Group’s continued investment in advanced, data‑driven and AI-enabled global logistics capabilities.

In his new role, Braun will lead RK Logistics Group’s Freight Forwarding and Brokerage division, with responsibility for building out the company’s U.S. and new international forwarding and brokerage network, developing strategic customer solutions, and driving multimodal logistics growth. He will work closely with RK’s executive leadership to integrate new forwarding and brokerage services with the company’s existing nation-wide warehousing, distribution, and dedicated transportation offerings to create seamless, end‑to‑end logistics solutions for customers in the US and around the globe.

This senior hire marks an important step in RK Logistics Group’s broader strategy to introduce an expanded global freight forwarding and brokerage capability, connecting its Silicon Valley and U.S. operations with key manufacturing and sourcing hubs worldwide. RK plans to formally announce the enhanced international service platform later this month as it continues to invest in technology, talent, and infrastructure to support customers’ global supply chain needs.

“Evan brings the exact combination of operational depth, customer focus, and international forwarding expertise we need as we accelerate RK’s next stage of growth,” says Joe MacLean, Chairman and CEO of RK Logistics Group. “His leadership in building out our freight forwarding and brokerage platform will enhance our integrated, door-to-door solutions, deepen our share of customers’ global spend, and create new, higher‑margin growth opportunities for RK and its stakeholders.”

“I’m excited to join RK Logistics Group at such an important stage in the company’s growth,” says Braun. “RK has built a strong reputation for specialized logistics performance, and I look forward to helping expand the company’s global forwarding and brokerage capabilities while continuing to deliver exceptional value to customers.”

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