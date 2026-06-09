Dying Of Success: A Co-Founder's Inside Account Of The Startup That Won Everything, And Wrote Him Out

Dying Of Success by Severus Lascaris

Severus Lascaris delivers a candid account of entrepreneurship, examining how trust, momentum, and power can reshape a startup from within.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Severus Lascaris announces the release of Dying of Success: A Startup Tale of Ego, Power, and Failure, a compelling memoir and business narrative that explores the often-overlooked realities of startup culture. Through a deeply personal account, the book examines what happens when ambition, rapid recognition, and organizational momentum begin to overshadow transparency, accountability, and the people responsible for building a company from the ground up.

At the center of Dying of Success is a co-founder who joined while still in university and spent three years building the company from abroad. It won most of the competitions it entered, but the product lagged the recognition. Over time, his financial contribution was reclassified as a loan, and his ownership was reduced to the point his vote would no longer matter—changes he learned of, in part, through a certified letter sent to a European address he no longer lived at: notice of a partner meeting he had no way to attend or object to in time, and which proceeded without him.

Lascaris was inspired to write the book after reflecting on the complex events that shaped his entrepreneurial journey. Rather than presenting a simplified narrative of blame or redemption, he approaches the experience with careful examination and self-reflection. The result is a detailed account of how trust, optimism, and good intentions can coexist with structural problems that gradually alter relationships, responsibilities, and outcomes within a growing company.

Beyond the specific events of one startup, the book explores broader themes relevant to entrepreneurs, founders, investors, and professionals across industries. It examines the influence of ego, the challenges of governance, and the subtle ways organizational cultures can evolve over time. By focusing on both personal accountability and systemic issues, Lascaris offers readers an opportunity to consider how success itself can create vulnerabilities that are often difficult to recognize until significant damage has already occurred.

The book is particularly relevant for startup founders, early employees, business students, and anyone interested in the realities of entrepreneurial ventures. Readers who have experienced workplace conflicts, changing power dynamics, or uncertainty within growing organizations may find valuable insights in its observations. Its combination of personal storytelling and business analysis creates a narrative that is both engaging and thought-provoking for a wide audience.

Severus Lascaris brings firsthand entrepreneurial experience and a reflective perspective to his writing. Drawing from years spent helping build a startup while navigating the challenges of growth and leadership, he offers a rare look into the human side of business formation. Through Dying of Success: A Startup Tale of Ego, Power, and Failure, Lascaris contributes an important discussion about ownership, trust, and the lessons that emerge when success does not unfold as expected.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/00kfmSrn

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