Apple Billing & Credentialing Partners with Georgia Clinic to Expand Services Across 18 Locations

Partnership supports EMR transition, improves claims accuracy, and strengthens revenue cycle operations for a leading Roswell-area healthcare provider.

Partnership supports EMR transition, improves claims accuracy, and strengthens revenue cycle operations for a leading Roswell-area healthcare provider.

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apple Billing & Credentialing (ABC), a provider of medical billing and credentialing services, has announced a new partnership with Georgia Clinic to support medical billing operations and provider credentialing across the organization’s network of 18 locations.

Georgia Clinic is one of the larger healthcare providers in the Roswell, Georgia, region, operating 18 locations and a team of 38 physicians that serve patients throughout the greater Atlanta area. As part of this collaboration, Apple Billing & Credentialing will deliver comprehensive billing and credentialing operations while supporting the organization through its electronic medical record (EMR) transition.

The partnership is designed to help streamline administrative workflows, improve claims accuracy, and maintain consistent payer enrollment and credentialing across all locations. By centralizing revenue cycle support, Georgia Clinic aims to reduce administrative strain on internal teams while maintaining continuity of care during a period of operational change. ABC is also involved in compliance and EMR implementation. ABC migrated 23 years of data from the previous EMR to the new EMR and trained all location staff and providers on the EMR and RCM.

Apple Billing & Credentialing provides billing and credentialing operations for healthcare providers, private practices, and hospitals across the United States. Its offerings include payer enrollment, claims auditing, billing management, pre-estimation and eligibility verification, and ongoing credentialing support. These services are structured to help practices improve operational efficiency, maintain compliance, and strengthen reimbursement outcomes.

A key component of the engagement includes supporting Georgia Clinic through its EMR transition, a process that often introduces complexity into billing workflows and payer communication. Apple Billing & Credentialing’s role will focus on maintaining continuity in these services, minimizing disruptions, and ensuring that provider enrollment and credentialing remain current across all locations.

In addition to its core capabilities, Apple Billing & Credentialing works within existing client systems rather than requiring a unified platform. This flexibility allows healthcare organizations to retain their preferred workflows while still benefiting from outsourced medical billing and credentialing services. The company also conducts detailed revenue cycle assessments to identify inefficiencies, uncover revenue gaps, and provide actionable recommendations for improving long-term financial performance.

“Managing these services across multiple locations requires consistency, responsiveness, and attention to detail, especially during system transitions,” said a representative from Apple Billing & Credentialing. “This partnership is focused on providing structured support so Georgia Clinic can maintain efficient operations while continuing to prioritize patient care.”

By partnering with Apple Billing & Credentialing, Georgia Clinic is positioned to maintain stable administrative operations as it navigates its EMR transition. The collaboration allows clinical teams to remain focused on delivering care while experienced professionals manage the complexities of medical billing and credentialing.

The partnership reflects a broader trend among multi-location healthcare organizations seeking specialized partners to handle billing and credentialing functions as administrative requirements continue to evolve. With consistent oversight and proactive support, organizations can improve financial performance while reducing the operational burden on internal staff.

About Apple Billing & Credentialing

Apple Billing & Credentialing is a healthcare revenue cycle management provider specializing in revenue cycle support for physicians, hospitals, and private practices nationwide. The company focuses on payer enrollment, billing accuracy, credentialing, and revenue optimization to help healthcare providers streamline administrative processes and improve reimbursement performance.

Learn more: https://applebillingcredentialing.com/

About Georgia Clinic

Georgia Clinic is a multi-location healthcare provider serving the greater Atlanta region. The practice offers primary care and specialty medical services through a network of physicians and advanced providers across multiple locations.

Learn more: https://gaclinicpc.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.