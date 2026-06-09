Operation Japan Prayer Guide Equips Christians to Pray Strategically for One of the World's Most Influential Nations

Operation Japan by Don Wright

Don Wright provides a resource combining current information, regional insights, and prayer guidance for individuals and ministries praying for Japan.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operation Japan Prayer Guide: 5th Edition by Don Wright serves as a comprehensive resource for Christians seeking to better understand Japan and engage in informed, intentional prayer for its people, communities, and future. Combining detailed regional information with practical prayer strategies, the guide helps readers develop a deeper awareness of the nation's unique challenges, opportunities, and spiritual needs.

As one of the world's leading economic and cultural powers, Japan occupies a significant place on the global stage. Yet many believers know relatively little about the country's diverse regions, demographic trends, and spiritual landscape. Operation Japan Prayer Guide seeks to bridge that gap by providing accessible, up-to-date information designed to encourage meaningful intercession and greater engagement with the nation.

A key feature of the guide is its detailed coverage of every prefecture in Japan. Drawing from multiple research sources, Wright presents valuable demographic information, regional statistics, and insights into local concerns that help readers gain a clearer understanding of each area's distinct characteristics. This regional approach allows individuals, churches, and prayer groups to move beyond general prayers and focus on specific communities and needs.

The guide also includes a structured system that enables readers to pray for the entire nation over the course of a year. This organized approach transforms prayer into an intentional and ongoing commitment, helping participants remain engaged while gaining a broader perspective on Japan's people and regions. By following the guide's framework, readers can develop a deeper connection to the nation and its ongoing needs.

Beyond statistics and geography, Operation Japan Prayer Guide highlights key issues affecting the country and identifies prayer priorities relevant to communities across Japan. These insights encourage readers to pray with greater understanding while fostering compassion for the people and circumstances behind the data.

The resource is designed for a wide audience, including individuals, churches, mission organizations, prayer networks, and anyone interested in global outreach. Whether used for personal devotion, group study, or organized prayer initiatives, the guide provides practical tools for those seeking to support Japan through informed and consistent prayer.

Through Operation Japan Prayer Guide: 5th Edition, Wright offers more than a collection of facts and figures. He provides a pathway for meaningful engagement with a nation of immense cultural and global significance, encouraging readers to pray with greater insight, compassion, and intentionality.

A free app by the same name is also available on Android and Mac.

The book is available at:

https://www.amazon.com/Operation-Japan-Prayer-Guide-5th-Wright/dp/1702635775

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.