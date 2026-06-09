Gov. Reynolds announces partnership with Amazon Web Services and Cognizant Government Solutions to transform state’s IT systems and operations

Governor Kim Reynolds today announced the state of Iowa will migrate its executive branch data from an outdated IT system powered by physical servers and multiple data centers to a modern, efficient, flexible, and secure cloud environment with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Additionally, the state’s day-to-day IT operations will be managed by Cognizant Government Solutions.

Together, these changes are projected to save the state more than $525 million over 10 years.

“In 2022, I directed the first comprehensive review of state government in 40 years, and since then, my administration has been focused on continuously improving government efficiency and effectiveness,” said Governor Reynolds. “One of the most important strategic initiatives we’ve undertaken since was the consolidation and centralization of all IT resources across state government. Now that it’s complete, we’re able to take a critical step forward to modernize the state’s legacy data systems, partnering with two of today’s leading technology providers.”

“This change is an investment in security, agility, and long‑term value for Iowans. By moving to the cloud, we can protect data more effectively, improve service reliability, and respond quickly as public needs evolve. This transition also allows us to adopt a more flexible business model—shifting from large, upfront capital expenditures to scalable services that help the state operate more sustainably for the future.”

As part of the strategic IT consolidation that began in October 2023, the Department of Management, Division of Information Technology (DOM DoIT) is entering the next phase of transformation, transitioning core IT capabilities to a managed service provider (MSP) model with partners Amazon Web Services and Cognizant Government Solutions.

“By moving to a single, secure cloud system, we’re taking our cybersecurity to the next level while reducing the costs that come with maintaining aging technology,” said Iowa Department of Management Director Kraig Paulsen. “This approach helps us save taxpayer dollars, protect state data, and create a more reliable technology foundation that can grow with the needs of the state.”

Amazon Web Services will transition the state’s dozens of data centers and thousands of physical servers, hosting and maintaining the data securely in the cloud.

"Governor Reynolds and her team have shown what's possible when leaders put citizens first and refuse to accept the status quo," said Kim Majerus, Vice President of Global Education and U.S. State and Local Government at Amazon Web Services. "Iowa's journey, from IT and agency consolidation to the cloud, is a model for every state ready to reimagine how government serves people. We're proud to be their partner for what comes next, including leveraging AI and emerging technologies to deliver even greater outcomes for Iowans."

Cognizant Government Solutions will assume responsibility for daily IT operations, including:

“We are very excited to join hands with State of Iowa and Amazon Web Services on this technology modernization and transformation program to build a smarter, more connected Iowa for every resident we serve” said Saurabh Mehta, Business Unit Head of Cognizant Government Solutions.

Approximately 200 state employees who work in the Division of Information Technology and currently provide IT operations services will receive individualized, competitive job offers from Cognizant Government Solutions later this month. Cognizant Government Solutions will begin providing these services for the state beginning August 3, 2026.