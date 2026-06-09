Gov. Reynolds issues statement on passing of Iowa Senator Julian Garrett

“It was with heavy hearts that Kevin and I learned of the passing of Senator Julian Garrett. Julian was a friend who served our state with integrity, whether as a cattle farmer, a Little League coach, an attorney in the executive branch, or a legislator. For 15 years, we worked together to unleash opportunities for the families we served, and his impact will be felt by generations to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

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