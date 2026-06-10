Spotter Global and American Integration Contractors (AIC) Announce Partnership to Advance Perimeter Security Solutions

American Integration Contractors (AIC) Logo Spotter Global Logo Spotter Global & AIC Webinar Announcement

Collaboration kicks off with an exclusive joint webinar on June 17th: “Force Multiplying Your Perimeter Security with Radar & AI

AIC’s strategic alignment with Spotter Global is the next step in partnering with public safety agencies. Early detection of drone activity can turn vulnerability into preparedness.” — Len Marie, Director of Sales and Marketing at AIC

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spotter Global , a leader in compact surveillance radar technology, and American Integration Contractors (AIC) are pleased to announce a new authorized reseller partnership. This strategic alliance is designed to deliver Spotter Global’s cutting-edge compact security radars and NetworkedIO AI capabilities to AIC's extensive security market.As security challenges—including Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) threats—continue to escalate, this partnership will provide government, critical infrastructure, public, and private entities with a cost-effective pathway to upgrade and modernize their legacy security systems.The alliance comes at a critical time for site security. Over the past decade, attacks on critical infrastructure have grown increasingly sophisticated, with drones emerging as a primary threat vector that many existing systems cannot detect or mitigate. Facing stricter regulatory standards, organizations often encounter prohibitive costs, high rates of nuisance alarms, and environmental limitations when attempting to upgrade their perimeter defenses to detect threats beyond the property fence line.To officially launch the partnership and address these urgent industry challenges, Spotter Global and AIC will host a joint webinar on June 17th at 10:00 a.m. MST :, “Force Multiplying Your Perimeter Security with Radar & AI.”Hosted by Spotter Global President and Founder Logan Harris and AIC Director of Sales and Marketing Len Marie, the event will feature expert insights on cost-effective system upgrades, live demonstrations of Spotter Global technology, and an interactive Q&A session.Webinar attendees will gain in-depth knowledge on:Addressing Modern Threats: The urgent need to expand legacy, camera-based systems to detect and mitigate diverse threats from greater distances across varying environments.Overcoming Upgrade Hurdles: Navigating the logistical, technological, and financial obstacles associated with updating fixed-camera legacy systems.The Power of Compact Surveillance Radars (CSRs): How CSRs act as a force multiplier for existing setups, offering PTZ camera-cueing, all-weather reliability, and beyond-the-fence detection.AI-Driven Accuracy: Leveraging Radar AI and Video AI for highly accurate, long-distance target classification to reduce false alarms by more than 80%.Intelligent Command and Control: Utilizing industry-leading, radar-based C2 integration software to establish customized alert zones and automated response protocols.Real-World Deployments: Best practices for installing multi-layered security systems to protect high-value facilities and events from ground and aerial (UAS) threats globally."At Spotter Global, we’ve always believed that true perimeter security requires both cutting-edge technology and flawless field execution," stated Logan Harris, CEO and Founder of Spotter Global. "AIC's commitment to mission-critical security mirrors our own shared vision for preventing harm to critical infrastructure. Introducing this integrated technology to the market means our customers will experience unprecedented threat detection and response times, ultimately setting a new industry standard for safety and reliability."“AIC’s strategic alignment with Spotter Global is the next step in partnering with public safety agencies. Early detection of drone activity can turn vulnerability into preparedness; without it, every countermeasure is rendered ineffective. Drones operated by people with evil intent can deliver devastating effects, and especially when they go unseen,” says Len Marie, Director of Sales and Marketing at AIC Register here for the “Force Multiplying Your Perimeter Security with Radar & AI” webinar.About Spotter GlobalSpotter Global is the creator and leader of the compact surveillance radar category, committed to preventing harm by revolutionizing perimeter security for critical infrastructure, warfighters, and civilian sectors. The company is proud to have won the SIA 2026 New Product Award in the crucial category of Countermeasures to Drone & Robot Threats for its GAX500-3D radar, powered by its Compact Holographic 3D (CH3D™) Radar Technology. Operating out of its headquarters in Orem, Utah, Spotter Global designs, manufactures, and manages the software development for its compact radars, Remote Drone ID, and NetworkedIO C2 Integrated Management Center. Spotter Global is proud to manufacture and assemble all its products in the USA, supported by a dedicated team ensuring the highest quality and concern for customer security.About AICAmerican Integration Contractors (AIC) is a premier provider of integrated technology solutions serving public safety, education, government, commercial, and industrial organizations throughout the Gulf South and beyond. AIC specializes in the design, installation, integration, and support of mission-critical systems, including physical security, fire and life safety, communications, video surveillance, access control, emergency response technologies, and advanced AI-enabled solutions. Backed by a team of experienced industry professionals and public safety practitioners, AIC delivers innovative technologies, exceptional service, and trusted partnerships that help customers improve safety, security, operational effectiveness, and community resilience.

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